"Real quality" - Roy Keane hails 3 Manchester United stars for the opening goal against Leeds

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was left impressed by the Red Devils after they dismantled Leeds United 2-0 away at Elland Road on Sunday (February 12). He hailed the 'real quality' of the opening goal, which was orchestrated by the trio of Marcel Sabitzer, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford.

After being held at Old Trafford against Leeds last week, Manchester United were looking for redemption against their old rivals. It was Leeds who had the better start and it took some brilliant goalkeeping from David de Gea to keep the scores at 0-0. The Spaniard, who started his 400th Premier League game today, made key saves to keep out Bamford, Gnonto, and Summerville.

The Red Devils were unlucky not to take the lead in the second half when Dalot smashed the bar, however, they left it to the 80th minute to break the deadlock.

Sabitzer made a lovely switch of play from the center of the field, picking out Luke Shaw on the left. The English left-back took the ball well and crossed it into the box for the in-form Marcus Rashford to head it in. It was the Manchester United forward's 12th Premier League goal in 23 appearances this season.

18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho scored five minutes later to secure all three points for the Red Devils.

Roy Keane was left impressed by the victory, particularly the first goal. He told Sky Sports:

“It’s brilliant, brilliant quality, a great switch of play."

“We were waiting for United, they still hadn’t done much up to this point. A lovely switch of play, a brilliant first touch by Shaw, lovely delivery, Rashford, love to see that headed goal. Brilliant from United. Real quality, that’s what we wanted to see.”

Manchester United's victory meant they temporarily moved up to second place in the table with 46 points, with Manchester City having a game in hand. They will look to keep this momentum going as they look to solidify their position further in the top four.

Roy Keane praises Alejandro Garnacho as Manchester United defeat Leeds

In the same interview, former Irish international Roy Keane hailed the impact of youngster Alejandro Garnacho after he scored the second goal in United's 2-0 victory over Leeds.

It was the Argentine's second Premier League goal this season, having made his breakthrough for the club earlier this season. Keane believes the overall performance meant Manchester United fully deserved the win:

“He give a good option from the bench. Lovely finish. People always criticise goalkeepers, say they shouldn’t be beaten at the near post but I think it’s a decent finish."

"The defender thinks he’s got him, but he hasn’t got the pace to catch up with him. It’s game over, a very good result for United and fully deserved.”

