"Real recognizes real" "Too cold" - Real Madrid fans react as Carlos Alcaraz copies Jude Bellingham's 'iconic' celebration

Real Madrid fans reacted on Twitter as Carlos Alcaraz copied Jude Bellingham's iconic celebration. After defeating Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the US Open, Alcaraz pulled off Bellingham's celebration, which has become a hit among fans in recent times.

The English footballer has so far scored five goals and has provided one assist in four matches for the Madrid giants. His arms wide open celebration has become quite viral and Alcaraz has now performed that move after his recent win in the US Open semi-finals.

Fans were left excited as the ATP number 1 posted an image on social media, writing:

"Hey Jude! BellinghamJude."

Carlos Alcaraz has tipped Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham to become one of the best players in the world

Jude Bellingham's generational talent has been on full display in his first few matches as a Los Blancos player. He has already matched Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar start as a Real Madrid player, scoring in his firs four matches.

Carlos Alcaraz has been left impressed with the 20-year-old's display. He is in awe of Bellingham and tipped the midfielder to become one of the best in the world in the coming years. Alcaraz recently said (h/t Madrid Universal):

"Bellingham will be the best in the world in his position. I am very happy to see him play for [Real] Madrid. He is a fantastic and talented player, one of the best in the world. I spoke with him a little. He is also a great person. He is a complete boy."

Along with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, Bellingham is expected to be a key part of Los Blancos' midfield in the coming years. Judging by his early days in the Spanish capital, fans are in for exciting times ahead.