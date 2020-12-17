Real Sociedad boss Imanol revealed that he was impressed with the way Barcelona and their star player Lionel Messi played in their 2-1 victory over his side at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night. Imanol believes it was the best display that Barcelona have come up with in a long time.

Barcelona went into the game against Real Sociedad on Wednesday night under immense pressure. The Catalans have had a poor start to the season, finishing second in their Champions League group. Moreover, they have only managed to notch up 17 points in their opening 11 games of the ongoing La Liga campaign.

It's seemingly been a case of one step forward and two steps back for Ronald Koeman's side this season. The injury crisis at the club has not helped the Dutchman's problems.

Barcelona headed into Wednesday's game in desperate need of a win against a Real Sociedad side currently level on points with league leaders Atletico Madrid.

La Real took the lead in the match through Willian Jose, but Barcelona replied almost immediately with a stunning strike from left-back Jordi Alba.

Barcelona then scored the winner via midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman's goal was initially ruled out due to him being flagged offside by the assistant referee, only for the decision to be overturned by VAR.

🗣️ Imanol: "I haven't seen a Barcelona in a long time at the level of the first 45 minutes, that shows the respect they had for us".



"Even though in the first part we didn't do well, we got out of here" #FCB #fcblive — Swift Fútbol (@SwiftFutbol) December 16, 2020

"It's been a while since I've seen a Barcelona side which were that aggressive," says Imanol

Imanol reflected on Barcelona's performance in a post-match conference and heaped praise on the Catalans.

"We've seen the best Barcelona in a long time. On a defensive level, and that speaks well for them and the respect they had for the game. It's been a while since I've seen a Barcelona side which were that aggressive. Evene [Lionel] Messi was getting stuck in to win the ball back."

"It wasn't fair [on Barcelona] that we went ahead, as they were running rings around us, but in leaving the game open we had the chance to get a draw which we were unable to do."

🗣 https://t.co/6ZpXucf4S5 pic.twitter.com/5HvhvFoxqK — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) December 16, 2020

The victory over Sociedad must've filled the Barcelona fans with some degree of hope and positivity. Ronald Koeman's side have climbed up to fifth place in the La Liga table after their latest win and are six points adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid.