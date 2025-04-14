"Really busy summer" - David Ornstein names 6 Liverpool players who could be sold 

Journalist David Ornstein has reported that six Liverpool players face an uncertain future at the club this summer. Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, and Luis Diaz could all be headed for the exit.

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein claimed that Liverpool were set for a busy summer, with some signings on top of the possibility of a chunk of exits. He further claimed that the Reds' top targets were Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez of AFC Bournemouth, but some players could be leaving too.

He said (via TBR Football):

“It’s going to be a really busy summer with recruitment, I think they’re in the mix for Dean Huijsen at Bournemouth, the centre-half. Milos Kerkez, the left-back at Bournemouth. Perhaps a striker with Darwin Nunez expected to leave as well.

“The uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate who’s going into the last 12-months of his contract, with no breakthrough on those terms. What’s going to happen with Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez… even Luis Diaz is approaching the final two years of his contract so there’s a lot to sort out. But the key two pillars, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk – one is here to stay, one is going to be very soon.”

While Luis Diaz has been linked with Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr, Kante has reportedly attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Reds, meanwhile, are looking to extend Konate's contract as well.

Liverpool are working on transfers, confirms Arne Slot

Liverpool boss Arne Slot spoke to the media last week and confirmed that they were working on summer transfers. He admitted that Mohamed Salah's contract renewal was a good boost ahead of the summer. He said (via Liverpool.com):

"It’s a good message, I assume and I think. It shows that, again, we are ambitious, and we want to keep a very good player like Mo at this club. We’ve worked hard — and by we, I mean the ownership (Fenway Sports Group), Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes — to achieve that. And that’s a good start for this summer, clearly...

"We have all the confidence in him that he can produce two more years than he has produced in the past seven or eight years, because of the reasons I just gave you. But also because we will make this team very strong next season. Then it’s always nice to have someone that can make a goal."

Liverpool are also reportedly working on the contract extension of Virgil van Dijk. The Reds also have Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final weeks of his deal, but he looks set for a move to Real Madrid.

