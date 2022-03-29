"Really clicked and got on great immediately" - Liverpool star says Jurgen Klopp's arrival 'changed everything' for Reds 

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has said that Jurgen Klopp's arrival turned things around at Anfield for good and the club has grown well under him. The Brazilian admitted he was very happy to see Klopp managing the club.

Klopp joined the Reds in 2015 from Borussia Dortmund. He has since turned them into a formidable force to reach the finals of the Champions League twice.

They lost the UCL final in 2018 against Real Madrid. However, they went on to win the title the following season, beating fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the final. The Reds have won one Premier League title, the FIFA Club World Cup trophy, and one UEFA SuperCup title under Klopp.

Firmino joined the Premier League side in 2015 as well and the coach-player duo has seen the club scaling new heights every season.

Speaking to the official Liverpool media team, Firmino opened up about his relationship with his manager. He said:

''That’s difficult! I remember we exchanged messages and in person it was when he arrived here at Liverpool. I told him how happy I was that he’d come here and here I am today, very happy alongside him. His arrival here changed everything. We really clicked and got on great immediately. I knew him already from playing against him in Germany. I knew him, he knew me. I grew and developed a lot here thanks to him.''

Firmino is a regular figure in Klopp's setup at Anfield and has scored 71 goals in 227 appearances in the Premier League. The Brazilian has also played a key role in the club's performance in the Champions League.

Liverpool's Naby Keita withdraws from Guinea squad citing knee injury

Naby Keita missed Guinea's friendly match against South Africa on 25March, due to a knee injury, The Atheltic reported.

Keita is believed to have picked up the injury during the Reds' FA Cup quarter-final win against Nottingham Forest on 20 March. Keita played 64 minutes in the 1-0 win and was subbed off after injury complaints.

However, early scans have reported only a minor injury to his knee and the player is believed to be fit for the match against Watford. Liverpool have a busy schedule in April and Keita's fitness will be crucial to their campaign.

