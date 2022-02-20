"Really controlled the game" - Arteta hails Arsenal's patience after deserved 2-1 win against Brentford

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was pleased following his side's 2-1 win over newly-promoted Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arteta believes the team remained patient despite not scoring a goal in the first half.

Speaking to Arsenal Media following their win against the Bees, Mikel Arteta said:

"I'm very happy, especially with the way we started the game. We had really clear intentions, a real purpose to attack them, be consistent, take risks, be direct, have enough runs in behind and threat, put the ball in the box, arrive with numbers, counter-press, don't allow them to make the transition that they want to do."

He added:

"We started the second half really well, scored a really good goal from Emile and then it was about being patient, score the second one and close the game and we've done that. But at the end, unfortunately, we concede a goal on a set piece."

Mikel Arteta also credits the fans for supporting the way their team played against Brentford:

"I think the crowd was really supportive as well because they could see the intentions of the team and what we were trying to do. One thing is to be patient, one thing is to be passive or slow and we played with the right level of urgency, determination and speed, as well as being patient to understand when we had to attack and the moment to expose certain spaces that were available."

The Gunners' patience paid dividends in the second-half as youngster Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring at the 48th minute mark. They doubled their lead 11 minutes before the full-time whistle through Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal, however, could not keep a clean sheet as Christian Norgaard scored a consolation goal for Brantford in stoppage time.

Arsenal are in a great position to fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League

Arsenal are currently in prime position in the race to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League. Following their win against Brentford, the Gunners have now accumulated 42 points from 23 matches. They are currently sixth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed West Ham United with three games in hand on them.

It is also worth mentioning that Arsenal are only a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United and have two games in hand over the Red Devils.

The Gunners will next host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on the February 24.

