“Really cost Brazil the World Cup” - Fans blast 22-year-old Brazilian for ‘bringing the team down’ in FIFA World Cup QF loss to Croatia 

Fans slammed Brazil star Antony on Twitter after the Selecao were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup by Croatia via a penalty shootout loss in the quarter-finals.

Many supporters believe that the Manchester United attacker brought the team down and Tite should have brought on Arsenal ace Gabriel Martinelli instead.

Antony came on in the 56th minute of the game as he replaced Raphinha on the right wing. However, his performance was far from impressive, according to critics on Twitter.

Out of five attempted dribbles, Antony completed only one. He completed none out of his three attempted crosses. The right-winger also lost possession of the ball 12 times in his 64 minute cameo. The former Ajax winger also won only three out of his ten ground duels.

Neymar gave Tite's side the lead in injury time after the first half of extra time. It was a majestic effort from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker. However, Croatian substitute Bruno Petkovic equalized in the 117th minute. His effort deflected off Marquinhos and found the back of the net.

The game headed to penalties, where Zlatko Dalic's side converted all four of their shots. Brazil converted only two as Rodrygo's effort was saved by Dominik Livakovic and Marquinhos hit the post, confirming their exit from the tournament.

Croatia, the 2018 finalists, are once again through to the last four of the tournament. They will play either the Netherlands or Argentina in the semi-final.

Antony is one of the players responsible for Brazil's loss, according to fans on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter after the culmination of the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final:

J͛a͛k͛e͛ 🌶 @AFCJake2 Antony 0/5 dribbles completed, lost possessions 12 times and gave us an all timer crying video Antony 0/5 dribbles completed, lost possessions 12 times and gave us an all timer crying video https://t.co/OOvaANIWHz

caram.eth (💙,🧡) @SocialChartered Players like martinelli, bruno, fabinho and firmino ignored for bozzos like fred, antony, pedro. Tite had it coming anyways. Players like martinelli, bruno, fabinho and firmino ignored for bozzos like fred, antony, pedro. Tite had it coming anyways.

Jack @JackWhitman_7 neymar doesn’t deserve this, all them shitters around him like antony bringing the team down neymar doesn’t deserve this, all them shitters around him like antony bringing the team down

Stan @StanAFC7 @bxtomufc ّ @LSVids Gabriel Martinelli vs. Cameroon



Gabriel Martinelli vs. Cameroonhttps://t.co/2FpFsnRwHC @MaseLFC_ Watch this video you muppet this is 100x anything Antony will ever do for Brazil, there’s a reason he has the highest dribbles completed in the prem and top of the league twitter.com/lsvids/status/… @bxtomufc @MaseLFC_ Watch this video you muppet this is 100x anything Antony will ever do for Brazil, there’s a reason he has the highest dribbles completed in the prem and top of the league twitter.com/lsvids/status/…

Prince #StopHistoricalRevisionismPH @princepticon Brazil deserved that for playing Antony and that Pedro guy over Martinelli. Tite is clueless. Neymar didn’t even had the chance to take a pen. 🤡🤡🤡 Brazil deserved that for playing Antony and that Pedro guy over Martinelli. Tite is clueless. Neymar didn’t even had the chance to take a pen. 🤡🤡🤡

The En @trickymickeyred That’s what Brazil deserve for bringing Antony and Rodrygo on instead of Martinelli That’s what Brazil deserve for bringing Antony and Rodrygo on instead of Martinelli https://t.co/2vzIB6hQkQ

GUarito Chris 🤫 @_My2Cents Antony losing that ball on the right wing really cost Brazil the World Cup. Shits crazy Antony losing that ball on the right wing really cost Brazil the World Cup. Shits crazy

Brazil coach Tite has stepped down after FIFA World Cup loss against Croatia

Tite: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The penalty shootout loss against Croatia marked Tite's last act in charge of the Brazil national team. He took charge of the national team back in 2016 and was also in charge for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where the Selecao were eliminated in the quarter-finals as well.

Brazil played 81 games under Tite, winning 60, drawing 15, and losing six. After the defeat to Croatia, a new era is set to start for the Selecao.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #WorldCup2022 Tite leaves Brazil. He’s no longer the head coach of the Seleçao after the game lost vs Croatia. It’s over. Tite leaves Brazil. He’s no longer the head coach of the Seleçao after the game lost vs Croatia. It’s over. 🚨🇧🇷 #WorldCup2022 https://t.co/9UQW63Gfy6

