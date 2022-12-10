“Really cost Brazil the World Cup” - Fans blast 22-year-old Brazilian for ‘bringing the team down’ in FIFA World Cup QF loss to Croatia 

Fans slammed Brazil star Antony on Twitter after the Selecao were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup by Croatia via a penalty shootout loss in the quarter-finals.
Many supporters believe that the Manchester United attacker brought the team down and Tite should have brought on Arsenal ace Gabriel Martinelli instead.
Antony came on in the 56th minute of the game as he replaced Raphinha on the right wing. However, his performance was far from impressive, according to critics on Twitter.
Out of five attempted dribbles, Antony completed only one. He completed none out of his three attempted crosses. The right-winger also lost possession of the ball 12 times in his 64 minute cameo. The former Ajax winger also won only three out of his ten ground duels.
Neymar gave Tite's side the lead in injury time after the first half of extra time. It was a majestic effort from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker. However, Croatian substitute Bruno Petkovic equalized in the 117th minute. His effort deflected off Marquinhos and found the back of the net.
The game headed to penalties, where Zlatko Dalic's side converted all four of their shots. Brazil converted only two as Rodrygo's effort was saved by Dominik Livakovic and Marquinhos hit the post, confirming their exit from the tournament.
Croatia, the 2018 finalists, are once again through to the last four of the tournament. They will play either the Netherlands or Argentina in the semi-final.
Antony is one of the players responsible for Brazil's loss, according to fans on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter after the culmination of the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final:
Brazil coach Tite has stepped down after FIFA World Cup loss against Croatia
The penalty shootout loss against Croatia marked Tite's last act in charge of the Brazil national team. He took charge of the national team back in 2016 and was also in charge for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where the Selecao were eliminated in the quarter-finals as well.
Brazil played 81 games under Tite, winning 60, drawing 15, and losing six. After the defeat to Croatia, a new era is set to start for the Selecao.
