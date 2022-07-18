"Really demanding because you are on camera 24/7" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says filming documentary was a 'challenging' experience

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has claimed that filming Amazon's "All or Nothing" documentary was a demanding experience for players, coaches and staff alike.

Arteta, who took over the reins of his former club in December 2019, helped the Gunners achieve a fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season. The north London club also reached the League Cup semi-finals and the FA Cup third round.

The "All or Nothing: Arsenal" documentary, comprising a total of eight episodes, captured the entire 2021-22 campaign of the Gunners on camera.

Speaking during a press-conference, Arteta confessed that he was often troubled by the camera's presence at the club. He, as quoted by GOAL, said:

"Honestly, it was challenging but as well I think it was an incredible experience personally, for the club and everybody can see the reality without any boundaries about how it works on a daily basis at the club. On a personal level, obviously it was really demanding because you are on camera for 24/7."

The 40-year-old continued:

"You tend to forget about it. So when they talk about Big Brother houses and people can do certain things, it is true because I have experience that you forget about the cameras. Probably in the documentary you will see, that I don't think that now unfortunately. Now probably if we are going to have a camera there, I would not do it. But they are done."

He added:

"Were we allowed to censor anything? [Director of Media] Mark [Gonnella] was. I haven't seen anything. I think I'm the only person at a senior level that hasn't seen it. [If there are issues] it will be my blame because I did it or someone else did it!"

The first three episodes of the series are set to air on August 4.

Arsenal close in on Oleksandr Zinchenko

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement to sign Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer. The Gunners are set to pay the 2021-22 Premier League champions a fee of around £30 million.

Zinchenko, who has two years left on his deal at the Etihad, has won 11 trophies with Manchester City, including four Premier League titles. He has featured in 128 games across competitions for Pep Guardiola's side, registering two goals and 12 assists.

