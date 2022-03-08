"Really good move for him and Arsenal" - Danny Mills says 26-year-old Aston Villa star would be ideal for Mikel Arteta's team

Former Premier League right-back Danny Mills believes that Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins would be the perfect striker for Arsenal. The former Manchester City defender has tipped the Aston Villa striker to fill the striker void at the Emirates.

Reports in England claim that Watkins has emerged as a potential target for the Gunners as they look to reinforce their attack in the summer. It is believed that new Villa boss Steven Gerrard is not entirely convinced that Watkins is the right man to lead the attack for the Birmingham side.

Villa are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the England international they signed from Brentford in 2020 for a then club-record £28 million fee.

Mills suggests that Watkins and Arsenal would be a perfect match for each other as he believes that the 26-year-old has what it takes to thrive under Mikel Arteta.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial

That Ollie Watkins finish.



‍ That Ollie Watkins turn.That Ollie Watkins finish. That Ollie Watkins turn. That Ollie Watkins finish. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/dMjj2i4b56

“It could be a great move for him. He’s got quality, we know that and we’ve seen it time and time again and he’s got pace. He’s also played for England,” Mills told Football Insider.

Arsenal have been left with only Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as their two options up front following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

Both the attackers are out of contract in the summer and are unlikely to be handed new deals, meaning there is an urgent need for the Gunners to bolster up front.

Mills believes that the Aston Villa star has what it takes to fill the void and it would be a good deal for both parties.

“Yes, without a doubt, he could step into that role and that void which is going to be left by Nketiah and Lacazette going. That could be a really good move for him and Arsenal, I would suggest," the 44-year-old added.

Is the Aston Villa striker good enough for Arsenal?

Ollie Watkins is not having the best of seasons for Aston Villa following a pretty impressive debut season in the Premier League.

Two goals in his last two outings have taken his tally to seven in 23 games this campaign in the league. But before that, he has had a pretty unproductive spell during which he scored just once in 10 games.

Total Villa @Total_Villa [ @footyinsider247 ]



Can’t see this at all personally Aston Villa could sanction the sale of Ollie Watkins if they receive reasonable offers for the striker in the summerCan’t see this at all personally #avfc Aston Villa could sanction the sale of Ollie Watkins if they receive reasonable offers for the striker in the summer 💰 [ @footyinsider247 ]Can’t see this at all personally #avfc https://t.co/HtA2hirI6f

The 26-year-old found the back of the net 14 times in his debut season at Villa Park in 37 Premier League outings and that saw him get rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Aston Villa paid a massive fee to Brentford for the services of the striker and Arsenal would certainly have to pay a lot more. Based on Watkins' numbers so far, it is unclear whether the Gunners would be wise to spend a fortune on the 26-year-old.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava