"Really good signing for us early on in the window" - Liverpool star backs Alexis Mac Allister to be a success at club after summer move

Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson believes Alexis Mac Allister is a solid signing for the club, especially so early on in the transfer window. The Argentina international joined the Reds from Brighton & Hove Albion amidst interest from many other clubs.

Mac Allister reportedly cost Liverpool just £35 million sans add-ons, which is a steal in today's market. Robertson is keen to share the dressing room with the midfielder and is sure that he will be successful in Merseyside.

Highlighting how beneficial it is for the player and the club to get the deal done before the pre-season, Robertson said (via Football Daily):

“A really good signing for us early on in the window, we’ve got that one done. He’ll be in for pre-season and he’ll be able to settle in. I’m sure he’ll be a success at this club.”

The 24-year-old Argentine shone for his national side at the FIFA World Cup last year and played a crucial role as they won the tournament. His stocks sky-rocketed after the competition, prompting the Reds to move quickly for his signature.

"It's a dream come true" - Mac Allister on joining Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister's move to Liverpool was made official on Thursday, June 8. He was thrilled to join the English giants and told the Reds' official website:

“It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.

“It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”

The midfielder has been plying his trade in England since joining Brighton in the 2019 January transfer window. He made 98 Premier League appearances for them, scoring 16 and assisting five goals.

In the 2022/23 season, Mac Allister scored 12 and assisted three goals in 40 appearances for the Seagulls across all competitions.

