“Really hope so” - Ibrahima Konate fuels transfer speculation with bold claim on Liverpool target

Ibrahima Konate has once again reiterated that he hopes Khephren Thuram joins Liverpool. Konaten wants to unite with his national teammate at Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are keen on signing midfielders this summer after letting go of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner on free transfers. They have signed Alexis Max Allister and are now working on getting more players in.

Thuram is one of the players linked with Liverpool, and Konate is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with him. He said:

"Yes, I really hope so (that Thuram joins Liverpool)!"

Liverpool are also linked with a move for Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount and Gabri Veiga, Manu Kone and Ryan Gravenberch, as per ESPN. They were also chasing Jude Bellingham, but the Englishman joined Real Madrid.

Ibrahima Konate wants Liverpool to sign Khepren Thuram this summer

Ibrahima Konate is excited about the possibility of playing with Khepren Thuram at Anfield. He reckons it's the right time for the Nice star to join the Reds.

Taking his own example, Konate said that Thuram is like his little brother so he wants the younger Frenchman to follow his example and join Jurgen Klopp's side:

"I would be very happy for him (Thuram) to come to L'pool, and I would take him under my wing, and I would do everything for him to progress and become the player he wants to become. Khephren is like my little brother; he's someone I saw growing up.

"I was with his big brother in the training center, but I saw him grow. I saw him perform and progress at a level. ... It was incredible. Even when he came to the France team for his first selection. I saw him at the training, and I was really surprised by his size and his technical ease."

Konate added:

"When I was in Leipzig, and I signed for L'pool, many people said that it was too early, that it was not the right choice. In the end, I proved all these people wrong, so you shouldn't listen to people.

"If Khephren has the opportunity to come to a club like L'pool, I think he will be surprised by the enthusiasm that will come behind him. It's up to him to work. He's still very young, but he has an incredible margin for improvement, so I'm confident."

La Gazzetta Dello Sport, meanwhile, have reported that Barcelona's financial issues have seen the Reds jump into the race to sign Sofyan Amrabat. The report adds that Fiorentina are looking for €41 million for the midfielder.

Poll : 0 votes