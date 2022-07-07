"Really hope he stays" - Ex-Liverpool star urges Jurgen Klopp to reject offers for 'incredible' 23-year-old

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique hopes that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp rejects offers for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The 23-year-old Irish shot-stopper has become the understudy for Alisson Becker at Anfield and has impressed when called upon.

Kelleher made eight appearances last season with a memorable Carabao Cup final performance in February against Chelsea, being the highlight of his campaign.

The Reds' shot-stopper hit the decisive penalty in a 11-10 penalty shootout victory against the Blues at Wembley Stadium.

However, The Athletic reports that the Irishman's future at Liverpool will be under speculation in the near future.

The Reds want to keep onto Kelleher for as long as possible but moves for the 23-year-old can be expected with his stock continuing to rise.

Enrique wants to see Kelleher remain at Anfield, deeming him to have done an incredible job as Alisson Becker's deputy.

The Spaniard wrote on his Twitter in response to the reports:

"I really hope he stays because whenever Alisson is not been available he is done an incredible job."

It seems unlikely that Kelleher will be able to displace Alisson Becker as Jurgen Klopp's first-choice keeper at Liverpool.

Alisson continues to flourish for the Reds, coming off a season where he kept 20 clean sheets and averaged 1.9 saves per game.

Should Kelleher continue to impress when given the opportunity to fill-in for the Brazilian, he may find himself the subject of interest come next summer.

The Irishman has four years left on his current deal with the Reds.

Caiohmin Kelleher unsure over Liverpool future

Kelleher could soon move on from Anfield

Caiohmin Kelleher has made 17 senior appearances for Liverpool thus far in his career but will know he needs game time to become Ireland's first-choice keeper.

He has earned eight international caps for the Irish national side and will want more first-team opportunities for both club and country.

He has spoken previously on being unsure about what his future holds, (via 90min):

"I'm not sure on what's happening yet. I'm still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens... I'm not sure yet. (About moving club) Obviously I need to play these few games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that."

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped huge praise on Kelleher in the past, calling him the world's best second-choice goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old began his career at Irish side Ringmahon before joining Liverpool's academy in 2015.

