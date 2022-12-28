"Really important for our team" - Erik ten Hag praises two Manchester United stars after 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hailed Luke Shar and Raphael Varane after their performances against Nottingham Forest. The Dutchman claimed the center-backs played a pivotal role in winning the game comfortably.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Fred scored the goals as Manchester United sealed a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday, December 27.

The Red Devils were back in Premier League action for the first time since the season was paused for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to the media after the match, Ten Hag praised Shaw for playing in his new role as the center-back and keeping a clean sheet.

"I think you always question yourself after a break," he said. "What will be the restart and we play a team - especially the back four - they never played together and a player who never played ever in a centre-back position (Shaw). And if you win three, concede no goal, another clean sheet, then you are happy with the performance."

Continuing to talk about the defense, Ten Hag went on to praise Varane and said:

"Rapha shows once again his great personality, the great standard he is giving Manchester United by coming from the World Cup. A problem in the centre half position and he took the responsibility to play and he performed really well and he was once again really important for our team."

He added:

"I work in the rules and we are quite strict on keeping the rules, controlling the rules and if everyone is doing the job then you concede less goals, the organisation is right, it's always the base, the platform for winning games."

While Varane made four clearances and two interceptions, Shaw made two clearances and three interceptions.

Manchester United are slowly getting back to their best

Manchester United's win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night made it six wins in a row for them at Old Trafford. It was their best run since 2017 and only the second time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

The Red Devils are fifth in the table right now with 29 points from 15 matches - 11 away from league leaders Arsenal. They are just a point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played one more game.

Manchester United will lock horns with Wolves in their next Premier League fixture at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday, December 31.

