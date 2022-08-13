“Really doing the Lords work”, “best striker in the world now” – Arsenal fans overjoyed as Gabriel Jesus scores twice in first half during Premier League home debut

Arsenal fans are rejoicing following an impressive first-half performance from Gabriel Jesus against Leicester City with the Brazilian having scored a double.

The Gunners are in red-hot form following a fantastic 2-0 season-opening victory over Crystal Palace on August 5.

The inspired performance against the Eagles has boded well as Mikel Arteta's side are hitting a run of top form.

The signing of Jesus may be attributed to a lot of the success the Gunners are having and he is running the show against Leicester.

He grabbed the north London side's opener in the 23rd minute, an exquisite finish from a tight angle that flew over Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward.

He then added a second in the 35th minute with an accomplished header from close range following a corner,

The Brazilian is linking up with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli perfectly and he is already laying a claim to being the signing of the season.

Arsenal paid Manchester City £46.9 million for Jesus and the striker is certainly living up to that price-tag.

Not only did he grab a first-half double but also his movement off the ball and ability to know where his teammates are is impressive.

Here are some reactions from Gunners fans on Twitter to the 25-year-old's sensational first-half performance:

ᴇʀɴᴇsᴛ ᴛᴇᴇ @Ernestchima1 #ARSLEI Gabriel Jesus is the best striker in the world now Gabriel Jesus is the best striker in the world now⚽️⚽️🔥 #ARSLEI

Sam Dean @SamJDean Gabriel Jesus has now scored as many league goals from open play this season as Alexandre Lacazette scored in 21/22. Gabriel Jesus has now scored as many league goals from open play this season as Alexandre Lacazette scored in 21/22.

𝓛𝓾🎪🦄 @AFC_Tierney I need a Gabriel Jesus hat trick like I need oxygen rn I need a Gabriel Jesus hat trick like I need oxygen rn

Jesus flourishing for Arsenal

A sensational first-half for the Brazilian

It was clear that Arsenal needed a striker signing this summer following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette.

Even then, the Frenchman had wholly disappointed last season as Arteta's main striker, managing just six goals in 36 appearances.

A lack of goals was a big reason as to why the Gunners slipped up at the last hurdle in the race for the top four last season.

Arteta's side managed 61 league goals, finishing with a goal difference of 13.

Manchester City certainly had no problems finding the net last season but Jesus wasn't always part of the side.

He found himself often on the bench and would often be played on the wing as an inverted winger.

The Brazilian did manage 13 goals in 41 appearances but he can be expected to score more at the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus is now Arsenal's main man up front and the early start to his career in north London is exciting for Gunners fans.

He may just grab a hat-trick in the second half as he continues to give Leicester all sorts of problems.

