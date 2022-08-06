"Really nice" - Arsenal legend happy with fans' gesture during Crystal Palace win

Legendary Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has lauded the Gunners' fans for their positive gesture towards iconic former skipper Patrick Vieira.

Vieira, who is currently Crystal Palace's first-team manager, is adored by the Arsenal faithful due to his incredible achievements with the club. The Frenchman spent nearly a decade with the team and most notably captained the 2003-04 "Invincibles" side.

Overall, Vieira played 400 times for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and laying out 44 assists. The former midfielder also won 10 trophies, including three Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

He has since transitioned into management and has just entered his second season in charge of Palace. The Eagles kicked off their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at Selhurst Park against Arsenal on Friday (August 5).

While Mikel Arteta's side picked up a 2-0 victory on the road, the traveling fans made it a point to chant Vieira's name from the stands. This drew a reaction from former Gunners custodian Seaman, who wrote on Twitter:

"Really nice to hear the @Arsenal fans singing @OfficialVieira ’s name tonight and a GREAT start to the season! #COYG #CRYARS #cleansheet"

Seaman, who spent 13 years with the north London giants before departing in 2003, played 517 times across competitions for the club, recording 218 clean sheets. The Englishman lifted three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, an EFL Cup and three FA Community Shields during his time at the club.

Arsenal see off Crystal Palace to kick off Premier League campaign

Arsenal began the 2022-23 Premier League season on Friday with a visit to Selhurst Park. Returning to the ground where they lost 3-0 just four months earlier, they put in a solid display to pick up a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace.

Gabriel Martinelli netted the first goal of the new league season, heading home from Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross in the 20th minute. Arteta's troops were fairly comfortable until half-time, but Palace upped the ante a little after the break.

However, the Eagles' inability to find the cutting edge in the final third ultimately saw the Gunners retain their clean sheet. The visitors then went on to seal the game when Bukayo Saka's right-footed cross was turned into his own net by centre-back Marc Guehi.

Arsenal @Arsenal



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! First game. First win.COME ON YOU GUNNERS! First game. First win. ✊COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ❤️

Arteta's men will take on Leicester City at home in their next match on August 13. Palace, meanwhile, face a difficult fixture away to Liverpool next up on August 15.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far