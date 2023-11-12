Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire waxed lyrical about Victor Lindelof after the latter helped the Red Devils secure an important 1-0 win against Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 11.

Lindelof was given an opportunity to impress in the starting XI over Raphael Varane and took full advantage of it. The Sweden skipper blasted the ball into the back of the net in the 59th minute to help his side secure all three points.

The 29-year-old also had a top defensive performance alongside Maguire. He had a pass accuracy of 95%, won 100% of his tackles, made three clearances and three recoveries, and won four duels.

Following the game, Maguire told MUTV (via United in Focus):

“Victor [Lindelof] is technically brilliant. You’ve seen over the years that he’s a great footballer. I’m really pleased for him, he was brilliant today."

Lindelof has made 15 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He has come under heavy criticism for his poor form but appears to be back to his very best following Jonny Evans' injury.

Erik ten Hag makes bold prediction for Manchester United's season following Luton Town win

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag believes his side can contend for a position in the top four after they defeated Luton Town 1-0 on Saturday.

The Red Devils are surprisingly the most in-form team in the Premier League, having won four of their last five games in the league. However, none of their wins have been convincing at all, and they have still lost nine out of their 18 games across all competitions this season.

Despite their poor form, Manchester United are sixth in the league standings with 21 points from 12 games, just three points away from fourth-placed Liverpool.

During the post-match press conference, Ten Hag said (via United in Focus):

“When we are back, we have three big away games [Everton, Galatasaray and Newcastle United] and we have to be ready for that. I think we are in a position that’s not too bad, even when we are not playing, since the start of the season, that well. Once we start playing well, and it will come, I think we’ll be in contention for the top four.”

Manchester United next face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, November 26, following the international break.