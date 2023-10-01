"Really promising" - David Seaman singles out highly-rated Arsenal youngster for special praise

Arsenal legend David Seaman recently heaped praise on young goalkeeper Karl Hein.

Hein, 21, joined the Gunners' youth system from Estonian club Nomme United in 2018. He has made just one senior appearance for the north London side so far but has managed to impress club legend Seaman.

The former England goalkeeper made 529 appearances for Arsenal during his 13-year stint with them, winning three league titles, among other honors. As per Express Sport, Seaman now regularly visits the club's training ground to monitor the young players.

One player who has caught his eye is Hein, as he said:

"Karl Hein is really good. He's on the fringes with the first team as well. He's looking really promising."

Hein has played 33 games for the Gunners' U21 side, keeping five clean sheets. However, he might have to wait a bit before making his way into the senior side, which boasts of David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.

After being the first-choice goalkeeper for around two seasons, Ramsdale has seen his position taken up by Raya. The Spaniard, who arrived from Brentford on an initial loan, has started in the last four games in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Ramsdale started the first five games of the season but his last appearance came in the EFL Cup against Brentford on September 26.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on how goal against Bournemouth will help Kai Havertz

The Gunners put on a stellar display at Bournemouth in their Premier League clash on Saturday, September 30, winning 4-0.

The highlight of the game was perhaps their display of team spirit in the 53rd minute. Arsenal were already 2-0 up with goals from Bukayo Saka (17') and Martin Odegaard (44') when they got their second penalty of the game. The likes of Odegaard and Saka stepped aside to give the penalty to Kai Havertz.

The German, who has struggled hugely since arriving at the Emirates in the summer, scored his first goal in 10 appearances across competitions. Ben White then completed the scoring in the 93rd minute.

When asked how the goal could help Havertz moving forward, manager Mikel Arteta said in his post-match press conference (via Arsenal.com):

"It will probably change everything, but first of all if he had any question marks about how we feel about him, how much we love him, how much we appreciate everything that he does, I think that’s out."

He also said:

"I think in sport, Usain Bolt said it once, I have to train four years to run nine seconds, sometimes you have to do a lot and you don’t see that, but in that moment you see it, I’m sure what he’s been through in the last few weeks, this moment is worth every moment of the other moments."

Arsenal are third in the league, level on points with second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and one point behind leaders Manchester City. They will next visit RC Lens in the UEFA Champions League group stage on October 3.