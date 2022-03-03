"Really serious" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Aston Villa are set to rival Barcelona for 25-year-old midfielder

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan midfielder and Barcelona target Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian is currently in the final months of his contract at the Italian club and is yet to make a decision on his future. Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Ronano said that although the Catalan club are the closest to signing Kessie, Aston Villa are serious in their pursuit as well. He said:

"In the last 48 hours, Barcelona have confirmed to people close to Franck Kessie that their intention is to offer a five-year contract with a salary of €6.5m net. He is really really tempted by this opportunity. Yesterday an Italy journalist said Aston Villa made a proposal to Kessie, and it’s true that Villa are really serious on this topic, but it’s not easy, they know other clubs are in the race and that Barcelona are pushing. Barca, at the moment are really insisting on Kessie and signing him as a free agent."

The midfielder has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but the Blaugrana remain favourites to sign the Ivorian during the summer.

Barcelona have practically finalised the arrival of Franck Kessié (25), who would join on a free deal. The club believe that he's a type of player that is currently missing in the squad. He's a player with huge physical capabilities and also has an eye for goal.

Kessie has made 20 appearances in Serie A this season, scoring five goals. The Ivorian joined AC Milan in 2019 and has made 115 appearances for the club since then.

"It’s normal" - Maldini on Barcelona's interest in Kessie

AC Milan's technical director Paolo Maldini spoke on Barcelona's alleged interest in Kessie. The former defender was adamant that the Italian club would do their best to renew the midfielder's contract. He said:

"Barça’s interest in Kessie? It’s normal, his contract is about to expire and we still don’t have an agreement. The stance is the one dictated by the club, we absolutely will not deviate from it."

Earlier this year, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli praised Kessie's professionalism and his commitment to the club despit being linked with a move away. He said:

"Kessie is a professional, we’ll see what happens on a contractual level."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



Just a reminder that he is a free agent in the summer... 🤤 Of the 130 players to have attempted 25+ dribbles, AC Milan's Franck Kessie has the best dribble success rate (84.6%) in Serie A this seasonJust a reminder that he is a free agent in the summer... 🤤 Of the 130 players to have attempted 25+ dribbles, AC Milan's Franck Kessie has the best dribble success rate (84.6%) in Serie A this season👀 Just a reminder that he is a free agent in the summer... https://t.co/R17Ew9hXgQ

