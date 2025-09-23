"Really struggle to feel happy for him" - Paul Scholes slams Marcus Rashford, questions his 'disgraceful' attitude at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has questioned on-loan Barcelona attacker Marcus Rashford's attitude while the player was at Old Trafford. Rashford is on loan at the Camp Nou for the season. After falling out of favour under United boss Ruben Amorim, the 27-year-old spent the second half of the 2024-25 season at Aston Villa. Rashford returned to his parent club but was loaned out to Barca, where he has made a decent start.However, Scholes isn't happy with Rashford making a mark at the Camp Nou, questioning the player's attitude while he was at Manchester United (as per MUFC Scoop):“I really struggle to feel happy for him (Rashford). Mainly because of his attitude. His attitude towards Man Utd towards the end, I thought it was disgraceful. The amount of times I saw him at Man Utd, walking…”Rashford said about his Barca stint:&quot;Playing for Barca is an amazing experience. I've always been a huge admirer of Barcelona. We want to win as much as possible. 100% I'm full of excitement. I'm very motivated and determined. The quality we have in the team excites me. It's so refreshing to play with these players.&quot;The Englishman has scored twice and assisted once in six games across competitions this season for Barca. Both goals came in a 2-1 UEFA Champions League win at Newcastle United, while the assist came in a 6-0 La Liga home win over Valencia.How Marcus Rashford fared at Manchester UnitedMnchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is on loan at Barcelona.Marcus Rashford came up through the ranks at Manchester United, making his first-team debut in the 2015-16 season, contributing eight goals and two assists in 18 games across competitions.Overall, the Englishman has registered 138 goals and 79 assists in 426 games across competitions for United. However, his last season at the club was a forgettable one, managing only seven goals and three assists in 24 games across four different competitions.On loan at Aston Villa for the second half of the previous system, Rashford fared slightly better, contributing four strikes and six assists in 17 outings across competitions. Villa, though, didn't take up the option to sign the Englishman, reportedly due to his high wages. He scored twice in the Premier League and as many times in the FA Cup.