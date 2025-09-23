  • home icon
  • "Really struggle to feel happy for him" - Paul Scholes slams Marcus Rashford, questions his 'disgraceful' attitude at Manchester United

"Really struggle to feel happy for him" - Paul Scholes slams Marcus Rashford, questions his 'disgraceful' attitude at Manchester United

By Bhargav
Modified Sep 23, 2025 09:43 GMT
Marcus Rashford (left) and Paul Scholes - both pics GETTY
Marcus Rashford (left) and Paul Scholes - both pics GETTY

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has questioned on-loan Barcelona attacker Marcus Rashford's attitude while the player was at Old Trafford. Rashford is on loan at the Camp Nou for the season.

After falling out of favour under United boss Ruben Amorim, the 27-year-old spent the second half of the 2024-25 season at Aston Villa. Rashford returned to his parent club but was loaned out to Barca, where he has made a decent start.

However, Scholes isn't happy with Rashford making a mark at the Camp Nou, questioning the player's attitude while he was at Manchester United (as per MUFC Scoop):

“I really struggle to feel happy for him (Rashford). Mainly because of his attitude. His attitude towards Man Utd towards the end, I thought it was disgraceful. The amount of times I saw him at Man Utd, walking…”
Rashford said about his Barca stint:

"Playing for Barca is an amazing experience. I've always been a huge admirer of Barcelona. We want to win as much as possible. 100% I'm full of excitement. I'm very motivated and determined. The quality we have in the team excites me. It's so refreshing to play with these players."

The Englishman has scored twice and assisted once in six games across competitions this season for Barca. Both goals came in a 2-1 UEFA Champions League win at Newcastle United, while the assist came in a 6-0 La Liga home win over Valencia.

How Marcus Rashford fared at Manchester United

Mnchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is on loan at Barcelona.
Mnchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is on loan at Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford came up through the ranks at Manchester United, making his first-team debut in the 2015-16 season, contributing eight goals and two assists in 18 games across competitions.

Overall, the Englishman has registered 138 goals and 79 assists in 426 games across competitions for United. However, his last season at the club was a forgettable one, managing only seven goals and three assists in 24 games across four different competitions.

On loan at Aston Villa for the second half of the previous system, Rashford fared slightly better, contributing four strikes and six assists in 17 outings across competitions. Villa, though, didn't take up the option to sign the Englishman, reportedly due to his high wages. He scored twice in the Premier League and as many times in the FA Cup.

Bhargav

Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.

Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.

Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing.

Edited by Bhargav
