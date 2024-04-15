"Really top and quality at his level", "Playing style is same like Messi" - Fans impressed by Lionel Messi's son Mateo as video emerges of his 5 goals

Fans have been amazed by Lionel Messi's son Mateo, who is beginning to forge a path of his own and seems to be doing a good job, by the look of things.

Argentina and Inter Miami captain Messi moved to the USA with his family in the summer of 2023, signing a deal with the MLS outfit. He enrolled his sons in the club's academy, keeping them close to himself like he has always done.

A video clip has emerged of his second son Mateo showing a lot of positive attributes while playing for the academy. The eight-year-old bagged five goals in a game for the U-9s while showing the nimble feet of his father.

Fans on X/Twitter went ballistic after the video found its way onto the social media platform. They were impressed by the kid's performance for his level and shared their thoughts on X.

A fan likened him to Lionel Messi but hopes he makes his own path, saying:

"Funny how you can see some movements that only messi does lol. Good for the kid. Hard to carry that name. Hope he makes his own path."

Another fan believes that Mateo will be a menace in the future.

"Bro is gonna destroy a lot of defenders in the nearest future"

Another fan analyzed the strengths of each of Lionel Messi's children.

"I think Messi distributed his attributes to his kids, Thiago is a playmaker while Mateo is a goal scorer and they both can dribble 😂"

A fan revealed that he saw similarities between father and son.

"At 00:52, I see Messi🔥"

Another fan said the child is following his father's footsteps.

"Following in this father's footsteps"

A fan pointed out that Mateo celebrated like his father.

"He did daddy’s celebration 🤣 "

Another fan was impressed with how the young boy moved.

"his movements on the ball"

Liks his brother Thiago, Mateo Messi will continue to feature for the Inter Miami academy.

Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to win

Lionel Messi marked his first league start since March 2 with a goal and an assist for Inter Miami. The 36-year-old helped his side claim a narrow 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City in front of a packed Arrowhead on Saturday (April 13).

Messi provided an assist for Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez (18') before scoring one himself at the start of the second half (51'). He picked up the ball 25 yards from goal before firing it into the top corner.

Inter Miami have now moved to the summit of the Eastern Conference, with the win over Sporting Kansas City taking them to 15 points.

