Reason behind Manchester United’s surprising Antonio Conte snub revealed - Reports

Manchester United's decision not to sign Antonio Conte as head coach earlier this season was termed as bizarre by fans and pundits. The club were heavily linked with the Italian manager but ultimately decided against signing him.

After sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United eventually appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. Meanwhile, Conte took over at Tottenham Hotspur just days after Nuno Espirito Santo was dismissed following a 3-0 loss against Manchester United!

Now, a report by The Telegraph has revealed why the decision to snub Conte was made by the United board. According to the report, the Italian's strict management style was one of the reasons for the snub.

Conte is known for his extremely demanding nature and his uncompromising approach to training and diet. In fact, the first thing he did when he arrived at Spurs was to remove various sauces and ketchups from the kitchen.

utdreport @utdreport @Ian_Ladyman_DM] #mufc decided against an approach for Antonio Conte after deciding his style of precise and exact micro-coaching would not be suited to the players #mulive #mufc decided against an approach for Antonio Conte after deciding his style of precise and exact micro-coaching would not be suited to the players #mulive [@Ian_Ladyman_DM]

Manchester United saw this strictness as too much for their squad. They have built a squad that includes superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane. However, they also have youngsters like Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. The club reportedly believed that Conte's system will lead to a negative impact in the dressing room.

Former Chelsea player Willian, who played under Conte, spoke about this as well. He said to OUL:

"That’s what he lacked, which is why he ended up having a lot of problems with several players, including me too. I think he was unable to manage and understand that there were many different players, from different countries, players considered stars. Important players for the club too. So I think he lacked that understanding.”

Manchester United will be hoping that their decision comes out well in the long term. Currently, however, it feels like they missed out on an elite coach. Conte is unbeaten in the Premier League since taking charge of Spurs.

Meanwhile, United have barely shown any improvement under Rangnick. Spurs also sit two points above Manchester United in the league table with a game in hand.

Manchester United could make big changes after 1-0 loss against Wolves

United suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat against Wolves in their last Premier League match at Old Trafford.

They were outplayed by Wolves for the majority of the game and that has been the case in most of their matches under Rangnick. Aside from a dominating 3-1 win over Burnley, they have looked lackluster and failed to create chances up front.

Fans and pundits have bashed the players for their nonchalant performances. Pundits have also criticized Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 formation, which has so far failed to work for Manchester United.

If they are to get into the top four of the Premier League to secure Champions League football, they will need big changes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United can start that by displaying a good performance against a resurgent Aston Villa in the third round of FA Cup on Monday.

Edited by Parimal