“Reason Ronaldo has 0 World Cup”, “Pathetic individual” - Fans fume at Cristiano Ronaldo after his reaction to Bruno Fernandes talk goes viral

Portugal recently beat Iceland 2-0 in their final Euro 2024 qualifier to end the campaign on a perfect note. Bruno Fernandes and Ricardo Horta scored the goals to help the Portuguese win their 10th qualifier in a row.

A video has now leaked from the tunnel when the Portuguese players were walking out after the half-time break. Bruno Fernandes can be seen discussing something with his teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva listening in.

However, the video goes on to show both Ronaldo and Silva turning away with a wry smile on their face. This has led some fans to believe that Bruno was seemingly discussing game tactics and his two compatriots turned away, suggesting that they were dismissive of his ideas.

Here's the clip:

Fans caught on to the reaction from Ronaldo and went on to talk about the 38-year-old's apparent dismissive attitude.

Here are some other reactions:

Cristiano Ronaldo praises Portugal manager Roberto Martinez

For the first time in their history, Portugal won all 10 of their qualifiers to make it through for Euro 2024. The Portuguese team's veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo was all praise for the new manager Roberto Martinez.

Speaking after his team's 2-0 win against Iceland, Ronaldo said:

"I don't think we've ever had such an easy qualifying phase since I joined the national team, not even in the history of the national team. Portugal qualified because they played well, they have an excellent team, an excellent coach [Roberto Martinez] and we deserved to go through. It is no coincidence that we are already qualified."

Ronaldo registered 10 goals and two assists in nine games for Portugal in their qualifying campaign.