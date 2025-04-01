Rebecca Loos opens up on being ‘massively played’ by David Beckham during Ronaldo Nazario’s party

David Beckham's former PA, Rebecca Loos, recently talked about being 'played' by the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star at Ronaldo Nazario's birthday party. Loos asserted that she stuck to her truth despite going up against one of the most powerful couples in the world.

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Loos claimed that she never exaggerated or lied about the same, saying via Goal:

“In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them. I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth. I fell hook, line and sinker for every single cliche line he fed me.”

Rebecca Loos recalled a moment when she felt 'played' by the star, adding:

"W were at Ronaldo's birthday party and he's off with this beautiful model. And I was like, 'Uh.' That was a hard night for me. I was like, 'Uh, I don't understand.' And realizations started to hit that I'd been massively played.”

David Beckham joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2003 from Manchester United and spent four years in the Spanish capital. He scored 20 times and provided 51 assists in 159 games. He is currently the co-owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami.

When David Beckham met Ronaldo Nazario for the first time

After joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2003 from Manchester United for a reported £ 24.5 million, David Beckham joined Brazilian star Ronaldo Nazario in the Spanish capital. The legendary English midfielder recalled his first training session with the World Cup winner and shared how the Ballon d'Or star embarrassed him two times.

In an interview with Netflix for his documentary, the English star recalled training against o Fenomino, saying via a 2023 One Football article:

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous. I remember before my first training session. I’m there before everyone. So I was in the changing room on my own, sat there just waiting, sweating - I was so nervous. Figo walks in, shakes my hand; Roberto Carlos walks in, shakes my hand; Ronaldo walks in.”

“I remember we played this small-sided game. Ronaldo was about to score, so I’ve slid, and as I’ve slid he’s just put his foot on the ball, and he watched me go past like that. Okay, this is the level I have to get to," he added.

David Beckham and Ronaldo remain in football as executives, running the affairs of Inter Miami and Real Valladolid, respectively.

