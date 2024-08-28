Recently promoted PL side agree fee with Arsenal for permanent transfer of Gunners star - Reports

Out-of-favor Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is on the verge of joining Southampton, with the Saints reportedly closing in on a deal with the Gunners. According to Sky Sports, the Saints have agreed to an initial £18 million fee, potentially rising to £25 million.

Ramsdale, who was signed by Mikel Arteta in the summer of 2021, was a key player for the Gunners in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. However, he lost his starting position to David Raya last season, who impressed with both his shot-stopping and distribution before eventually becoming the head coach’s number one choice between the posts.

As a result, Ramsdale made only six Premier League appearances last season and the 26-year-old has been seeking a transfer since the window opened. While both Wolves and Bournemouth showed interest, it appears Southampton have emerged as the likely destination.

Saints head coach Russell Martin has been looking for a number one since the start of the summer as well. Alex McCarthy, currently 34, started the first two games, but was guilty of making an error that led to a goal in their opening day defeat against Newcastle United.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be in the market for a backup for David Raya. They have already identified Espanyol’s 23-year-old goalkeeper Joan Garcia as a potential target, and according to Athletic, they are also interested in Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle.

Following the additions of Ricardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino, the Gunners are considering making a couple more signings, with an emphasis on acquiring a forward alongside a goalkeeper.

Gary Lineker commends Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s bold move to part ways with Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal have been notably ruthless this season in offloading players considered potential backups. Emile Smith Rowe was sold to Fulham for £34 million, and Eddie Nketiah is close to completing a move to Crystal Palace for £30 million.

Next in line is Ramsdale, who has certainly been a consistent performer for the Gunners in the post. However, since Raya’s arrival, Arteta has favored the Spanish goalkeeper’s skillset and sidelined Ramsdale.

Former England striker Gary Lineker has praised Arteta’s decisiveness in signing Raya and subsequently benching Ramsdale. The decision has paid dividends, as the Gunners conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League last season. They have started the current season with two clean sheets as well, with Raya impressing in both games.

"Mikel Arteta is clearly not frightened of making big decisions. This time last year we were questioning why he was bringing in David Raya but you have to say he looks one hell of a goalkeeper. He made a sensational save last week and he did the same against Aston Villa. How quick did he get up from off the ground to keep out Ollie Watkins to make that save? It’s absolutely world-class," Lineker said (via Mirror).

Following consecutive victories, Arsenal’s next challenge will be against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 31, just before the international break.

