"Recharging in Saudi Arabia with the family!" - Cristiano Ronaldo shares adorable beach pictures alongside family on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to share photos from a mini-vacation with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children in Saudi Arabia. The Al-Nassr forward is back in the Gulf country after being named in the Portuguese squad by manager Roberto Martinez.

The international break could not have come at a better time for Al-Nassr and Ronaldo following a disappointing run that saw them crash out of the Champions League and lose ground in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo is getting set to return to action with the Portuguese national team after he was included in the 32-man list for friendlies against Sweden and Slovenia this month. Manager Roberto Martinez, however, de-selected eight players for the game against Sweden, which included the 39-year-old.

Ronaldo has been spending time in Saudi Arabia with his family, as seen in photos taken of them on the beach. The superstar took to X (formerly Twitter) on March 20 and shared a photograph with Rodriguez and their five children.

"Recharging in Saudi Arabia with the family! ❤️"

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to rejoin the Portugal squad in the next few days. The 39-year-old will have the chance to further extend his international record in the upcoming game against Slovenia, which will be the final match of this window.

Barring any injuries, Ronaldo looks set to lead the Selecao to the Euros in Germany in the summer. Portugal are among the favourites to win the title in Berlin.

Joao Cancelo says Portugal squad is not dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo anymore

Barcelona star Joao Cancelo has revealed that while Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo remains a key player, the team has ceased to be reliant on him. The Manchester City loanee told RTP:

"He is an important player and spent 15 years competing with Messi for the Ballon d’Or, but the peak of a footballer’s career is between the ages of 25 and 32."

"He is an important player for us, but the national team does not depend entirely on him," Cancelo added.

Portugal currently boasts what could be described as a golden generation, showcasing their quality across the pitch. They will be eager to pursue victory in the Euros this summer for the second time and first since 2016.