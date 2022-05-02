"Reckless" - West Ham United manager David Moyes unhappy with Arsenal star's challenge during Premier League clash

David Moyes was furious with Aaron Ramsdale's attempted tackle on Jarrod Bowen during Arsenal's 2-1 win over West Ham United. The Hammers manager believes the goalkeeper was fortunate to have avoided a red card, where Bowen ended up getting booked for diving.

Bowen was running through in the 52nd minute when Ramsdale came charging out and attempted a sliding tackle, with his studs almost at knee level. Although he missed the West Ham star completely, the Englishman still went down and ended up getting booked for simulation.

Optus Sport @OptusSport



Jarrod Bowen was booked for simulation after this moment with Aaron Ramsdale.



Was the Arsenal goalkeeper lucky not to receive a red card? 🟥



Watch the full chat |



#PL #OptusSport "It's like throwing a punch and missing, but you still threw a punch" 🗣Jarrod Bowen was booked for simulation after this moment with Aaron Ramsdale.Was the Arsenal goalkeeper lucky not to receive a red card? 🟥Watch the full chat | watchoptus.tv/MD-LIVE-EXTRA-… "It's like throwing a punch and missing, but you still threw a punch" 🗣Jarrod Bowen was booked for simulation after this moment with Aaron Ramsdale.Was the Arsenal goalkeeper lucky not to receive a red card? 🟥Watch the full chat | watchoptus.tv/MD-LIVE-EXTRA-…#PL #OptusSport https://t.co/rmRuCdEMHJ

Moyes was not happy with the challenge and believes if Bowen had not moved out of the way, things would not have been good for his player. He said:

"The goalkeeper's reckless and Jarrod gets there first. If Jarrod leaves his leg there to get hit like hundreds of strikers do, I think it's a very different situation for Arsenal and us. I don't ever want my players to dive because I just don't really believe in it. I think Jarrod could have easily left his leg there and trailing it into the goalkeeper, maybe he should have. It was a reckless challenge by the goalkeeper. The only thing that went for him was it was classed as no contact."

Graeme Souness not happy with Arsenal star's challenge

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness was on Sky Sports after the game at the London Stadium and echoed Moyes' views.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL "You've gone soft, Graeme Souness!" 🤣



Graeme Souness believes Aaron Ramsdale was lucky to avoid punishment for his reckless challenge on Jarrod Bowen. "You've gone soft, Graeme Souness!" 🤣Graeme Souness believes Aaron Ramsdale was lucky to avoid punishment for his reckless challenge on Jarrod Bowen. https://t.co/RkSK9GYfGF

He added that Bowen moved to the right to avoid contact, which could have been very dangerous for him.

"I think Jarrod Bowen is being far too nice here. Watch him veer to the right. Look at the goalkeeper's foot. If that ain't a dangerous challenge… you're coming, you've more or less left the ground, most of your body has left the ground, and you're showing six studs to the ball or the opposition… if that doesn't constitute a foul, I give up. He didn't touch him because he jumped out the way."

Arsenal went on to win the game 2-1, with a goal two minutes after the incident from Gabriel.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava