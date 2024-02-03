“Recognize the advantage MLS has in playing in a country so many want to go” - Alexi Lalas defends Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami after 6-0 loss

Alexi Lalas has come out in support of the MLS and Lionel Messi's team Inter Miami after they were heavily defeated 6-0 by Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on February 1.

It was a shock defeat for the Herons, as Nassr didn't even have Cristiano Ronaldo available due to an injury. The Portuguese legend watched on with smiles on the sidelines, as Miami could not seem to stop conceding goal after goal against his club.

It was not the first time Inter Miami had faced a loss against a team from the Saudi Pro League. Before their beating at the hands of Al-Nassr, they previously lost 4-3 to Al-Hilal. The defeats have led to a lot of criticism aimed at their defense, which struggled throughout both games.

On social media, a user asked (via GOAL):

"How does parading one of MLS underperforming teams portray MLS in general abroad?"

Alexi Lalas responded to this, defending the poor showing from Lionel Messi's side:

"If you want to use a mediocre Miami team, in a preseason performance in Saudi Arabia, as a proxy for MLS, then it's a poor portrayal that hurts perception. Or, you can have perspective, shrug, and recognize the advantage MLS has in playing in a country so many want to go to [USA]."

Miami has become a hotspot for football stars since Lionel Messi made the move from Paris Saint-Germain. The team has successfully signed big names in former Barcelona icons Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and recently Luis Suarez.

Lionel Messi on tour with Inter Miami draws huge crowds in Hong Kong

Lionel Messi's presence in Hong Kong with Inter Miami captivated tens of thousands of fans, who showed up to watch the Argentine superstar. According to HKFP, the massive crowds led to police shutting down streets around Hong Kong Stadium as eager fans gathered in anticipation of seeing Messi.

Long before the team's open training began, fans were already lining up outside the 40,000-seat stadium, chanting the playmaker's name. While the rest of the players were met with great enthusiasm, the loudest cheers of the day were reserved for Messi, as fans dressed in Argentina and Inter Miami colors.

Despite nursing a hamstring injury, Messi participated in the training, focusing on light exercises and stretches. He also made time to play with 80 children from Hong Kong during a coaching clinic. The Argentine is expected to face Hong Kong XI in their upcoming friendly, as the Herons continue their world tour.

