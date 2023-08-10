"Records continue to chase him" - Piers Morgan lauds Cristiano Ronaldo as he leads Al-Nassr into their first-ever Arab Club Champions Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo has propelled Al-Nassr to their maiden Arab Club Champions Cup final on Wednesday, August 9. Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian club registered a 1-0 win over Iraq's Al Shorta in the semifinal through a penalty scored by the Portuguese.

English broadcaster Piers Morgan took to Twitter to hail the legendary player as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), acknowledging the extraordinary feat and his ceaseless pursuit of records.

He posted on Twitter:

''BREAKING: Cristiano leads @AlNassrFC_EN into their first ever Arab Club Champions Cup final with a 75th minute winner & becomes first player to score in 4 consecutive games in the tournament. The records continue to chase him.''

The semi-final clash against Al Shorta saw Ronaldo shine once again. In the 75th minute, the veteran forward converted a penalty after a foul on Sadio Mane inside the penalty box. Ronaldo's recent accolade includes becoming the first player to net goals in four consecutive games in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Ronaldo's form could not have peaked at a more opportune time, coinciding with the impending commencement of the Saudi Pro League.

This recent achievement is a continuation of Ronaldo's goal-scoring spree for Al-Nassr. In the quarter-final against Raja Casablanca, he opened the scoring with a left-footed strike, capitalizing on a brilliant setup by Talisca.

Al Nassr will face Saudi Pro League rivals Al Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Cup final on Saturday, August 12.

Sadio Mane praises Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on the Al Nassr squad

Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane has praised Cristiano Ronaldo's influence on the team after he helped them qualify for the final of the Arab Champions Cup.

Mane, who has shared the pitch with Ronaldo in two consecutive games after his move from Bayern Munich, spoke highly of the legendary player. Mane stated after the win against Al Shorta:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world. Playing with him is easy, because he makes it easier."

Mane's words highlight Cristiano Ronaldo's positive impact on the team dynamics, emphasizing the ease with which the two football stars have connected on the field.