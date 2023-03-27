“Records are following him” - Al-Nassr pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal captain stars in 6-0 Luxembourg rout

Al-Nassr sent a heartfelt tribute to Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo as the 38-year-old shone in the 6-0 thumping of Luxembourg. Ronaldo scored a brace before being taken off for Goncalo Ramos in the second half.

On a rainy night in Luxembourg, Ronaldo opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a left-footed finish from close range. Nuno Mendes set him up with a headed lay-off from a Bruno Fernandes pass.

The second goal of the game came from Joao Felix six minutes later. The Chelsea star scored with a header before Bernardo Silva scored an identical goal in the 18th minute.

Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes found the no. 7 in style in the 31st minute. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored with a masterfully taken left-footed finish.

The 38-year-old has now scored 122 international goals in 198 appearances for Portugal. Al-Nassr sent a stunning message to the attacker, writing on social media:

"Most capped player in international football - 198 games. Player with most goals in football history - 832 goals. He's not following Records. Records are following him."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club as a free agent after his Manchester United exit. He has scored nine goals and has provided two assists in 10 games for the Riyadh-based side.

Former Al-Nassr player Bader Al-Mutawa recently shared a message with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo broke Bader Al-Mutawa's record when he made his 197th international appearance against Liechtenstein. Al-Mutawa, who used to play for Al-Nassr at one point in time, has made 196 appearances for Kuwait.

He shared a message with Ronaldo after the Portuguese broke his record, writing:

"I'm very honored to have represented my country in 196 international matches and I am grateful for the privilege of becoming the most-capped men's player. I am glad that the record will now be passed onto Cristiano Ronaldo."

He further added:

"You are truly a legend and an idol to every football player. I wish you best of luck and many more amazing achievements."

Ronaldo responded to the message, writing on Twitter:

"Thank you for your kind words @bader_almotawaa! It’s an honor to become the most capped mens player. All the best for you too."

Ronaldo will return to action on April 4 when Al-Nassr take on Al-Adalah in a Saudi Pro League (SPL) away clash.

