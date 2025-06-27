Red Bull Salzburg use hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo reference as they react to Club World Cup exit after loss against Real Madrid

RB Salzburg used a hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo reference after their loss to Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday, June 26. The Austrian side used a video of the Portuguese superstar reacting sadly on the pitch to post about their time at the tournament coming to an end.

The Austrian side needed a win over Real Madrid in their final match of the group stage to make it to the Round of 16. However, Los Blancos managed to ease to a 3-0 win and send them packing.

RB Salzburg used a video of Cristiano Ronaldo from his time at Juventus after the final whistle. The video showed the Portuguese superstar crying on the pitch after receiving a red card against Valencia following a foul on Jeison Murillo.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring in the match before Federico Valverde doubled the lead. Gonzalo Garcia sealed the 3-0 win with a superb goal in the second half as they finished top of the group.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he left Real Madrid because of Florentino Perez

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his exit from Real Madrid back in 2018, and claimed that the main reason for his exit was club president Florentino Perez. The Al Nassr superstar said in an interview with France Football that he was not appreciated enough at the club. He said (via The Guardian):

"I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start. In the first four or five years there I had the feeling of being 'Cristiano Ronaldo'. Less afterwards. The president looked at me through eyes that didn't want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them, if you know what I mean.

"That's what made me think about leaving. Sometimes I'd look at the news, where they were saying I was asking to leave. There was a bit of that but the truth is I always had the impression the president would not hold me back. If it had all been about money, I'd have moved to China, where I would have earned five times as much than here [at Juventus] or at Real. I did not come to Juve for the money.

"I earned the same in Madrid, if not more. The difference is that, at Juve, they really wanted me. They told me that and made it clear." They showed me that. The truth is that the president wanted me, but, at the same time, he made it known to me that my departure would not constitute a problem."

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to rejoin Manchester United in 2021 after just three seasons at Juventus. The Portuguese superstar had his contract terminated at Old Trafford in November 2022, and he moved to Al Nassr, where he has signed a new deal to extend his stay until 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More