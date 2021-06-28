Xherdan Shaqiri’s Euro 2020 form to either boost up his sale or earn him another season in a Reds shirt

The 2020/21 Premier League season ended in disappointment for Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss midfielder has made only 14 appearances for the Reds in a season which saw Jurgen Klopp forced to make quite a few changes, namely in defense, due to injuries. A recurring muscular injury has not helped his case either as the Reds look to offload him in the current transfer window.

The 29-year-old still has a chance to turn fate around as his current exploits in the Euro 2020 campaign could change the manager’s stance on the player from "sell" to "keep."

Xherdan Shaqiri is up for sale following an underwhelming season

Liverpool could look to boost up the sales with both Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi being tipped to leave.

The Reds began the transfer window as one of the most pro-active teams in the market. They secured the services of Ibrahima Konate to strengthen their defense. However, since then, there has been complete radio silence on any other player coming in. It may be due to the fact that the club are focusing on selling fringe players first to make room for new signings.

Accord Convenu ✅



We are delighted to have reached an agreement for the transfer of @IbrahimaKonate_ from @DieRotenBullen 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2021

Nathaniel Phillips, Harry Wilson, Neco Williams, Divock Origi, Marko Grujic and a few other academy players are tipped to leave Anfield this summer. Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to be on his way out as well after an underwhelming season with the Reds.

In his last three seasons at Anfield, Shaqiri has made just 21 starts with only eight of those coming in the last two years. With the player turning 30 in October, the club could cash in for Shaqiri should a suitable offer be received.

Euro 2020 exploits could turn things around

Euro 2020 has reminded us of a different side of Xherdan Shaqiri as he broke records with Switzerland.

Among the Liverpool players called up for international duty in the Euro 2020 campaign, the Swiss international has garnered quite a bit of attention for his country. Vladimir Petkovic’s side has made it out of the group stages with Xherdan Shaqiri being their superstar in the process.

The Reds midfielder has also been breaking records as his brace against Turkey led him to be Switzerland’s all-time top scorer in major tournaments, with seven goals. He has now scored at the 2014 World Cup, Euro 2016, 2018 World Cup, and Euro 2020.

7 Goals - best Swiss scorer at final tournaments. Proud of this achievement. Hopefully more to come! 💪🏼🇨🇭❤️ #XS23 #hoppschwiiz @nati_sfv_asf pic.twitter.com/vxTqQLFKYP — Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) June 24, 2021

His role for club and country has been in stark contrast to each other. The Swiss team is built around the number 10 while on Merseyside he is played on the wings or in a midfield-three on several occasions.

Xherdan Shaqiri came alive for Switzerland to help them secure a place in the last 16 rounds and if Switzerland does well, Shaqiri could either attract big clubs or convince the Reds to keep him for another season.

With his form during Euro 2020 reminding us of the talent Xherdan Shaqiri possesses, we cannot rule out seeing more of Shaqiri in a Liverpool shirt for the upcoming season.

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy