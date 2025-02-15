Referee appears to reveal why he sent Jude Bellingham off to Luka Modric in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Referee Jose Luis Munuera seemingly explained to Luka Modric why he sent off Jude Bellingham during Real Madrid's 1-1 away against Osasuna on Saturday, February 15. The Englishman was given his marching orders in the 39th minute after an exchange with the referee.

As per Madrid Xtra on X (via MovistarFutbol), referee Jose Luis Munuera explained why he sent Bellingham off to Luka Modric. He claimed that he gave the Los Blancos midfielder his marching order for dissent.

"He said 'f*ck you' to me," Munuera told Modric.

However, the veteran midfielder defended his teammate, replying to the referee:

"No! No! He didn't say anything! He didn't say anything."

Kylian Mbappe gave Real Madrid the lead in the 15th minute after an assist from Federico Valverde. With Jude Bellingham being sent off before halftime, Carlo Ancelotti's side was forced to play the remainder of the game with 10 men.

Osasuna drew level in the 58th minute via a spot-kick from Ante Budimir after a foul by Eduardo Camavinga in the 18-yard box. Both sides failed to find the net again as they shared the spoils at the Estadio El Sadar.

Bellingham is now set to miss Real Madrid's next two league matches against Girona (February 23) and Real Betis (March 2). Los Blancos remain at the top of the league standings with 51 points from 24 matches.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Jude Bellingham's red card vs Osasuna

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reacted to Jude Bellingham's sending-off during his side's clash with Osasuna on Saturday. The Italian manager claimed that the referee did not understand Bellingham's English.

Ancelotti said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"I think the referee did not understand Jude Bellingham’s English. He said f*ck off, not f*ck you… that’s way different."

“I won’t talk more about the referee as I want to be on the bench next week,” he added.

The Real Madrid manager was also shown a yellow card in the 21st minute of the game after protesting a decision by the referee. Jude Belligmman's red card against Osasuna was his second as a Madrid player. The Englishman was also sent off during Los Blancos' 2-2 draw with Valencia in March 2024.

