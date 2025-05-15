"Referee is clearly a Ronaldo fan", "MLS is against Messi" - Fans hit out at controversial decision during Inter Miami's 3-3 draw vs San Jose

Fans have reacted on X after match official Joe Dickerson denied Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi a free-kick in the 93rd minute. The Herons went on to draw 3-3 against the San Jose Earthquakes in their MLS clash at the PayPal Stadium on Wednesday, May 14.

Ad

Inter Miami got off to a brilliant start, breaking the deadlock in the first minute via Maximiliano Falcon's header. However, a huge error from goalkeeper Oscar Ustari led to Cristian Arango leveling the scores two minutes later.

Tadeo Allende scored in the 44th minute, but Beau Leroux (38') and Ian Harkes (45+4') netted one goal apiece to give San Jose a 3-2 lead going into the break. Fortunately for the visitors, Allende completed his brace in the 52nd minute to make it 3-3.

Ad

Trending

Lionel Messi made a brilliant run towards the end of the game but was brought down by Daniel Munie. Despite the tackle appearing to be clean, the Argentine ace demanded a free-kick just outside the box. After being shut down, the 37-year-old then furiously stated to Joe Dickerson (via The Touchline on X):

"It was a foul! You're a wimp!"

Messi was then booked and nearly dismissed for continuing to argue with Dickerson, requiring several San Jose players to restrain him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Inter Miami fan posted:

"The MLS is against Messi"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan reckons Dickerson is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan:

"Referee is clearly a ronaldo fan the way he was officiating today"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"That was a clear foul," one fan commented

"That was foul but there was no need to complain like that," another added

"Why did he go to referee course with sometimes you’ve to leave everything to them to make their decision," another pointed out

"He has no respect for the GOAT," one fan insisted

Ad

How did Lionel Messi fare during Inter Miami's 3-3 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes?

Inter Miami's dismal run of form continued as they were held to a frustrating 3-3 draw by the San Jose Earthquakes. The Herons have now won just two out of their last five MLS fixtures and are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with 22 points from 12 games, six points behind leaders Cincinnati.

Ad

Despite earning a match rating of 7, Lionel Messi didn't have the best of performances, failing to offer much going forward. He completed 45 passes from an attempted 59 (76 percent accuracy) but created zero chances for his side.

Messi also landed two shots on target from five attempts (40 percent accuracy), missing two big chances in the process. Moreover, he lost eight duels and completed four successful dribbles from an attempted eight.

Inter Miami will be aiming to bounce back in their next fixture against Orlando City on Sunday, May 18.

Ad

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on May 15, 2025, at 11:20 AM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More