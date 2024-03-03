Referee for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami vs Orlando City removed just hours before deadline as controversial pictures of official surface online 

Guiherme Ceretta was set to referee the MLS game between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Orlando City in Florida on Saturday, March 2. However, he was removed just hours before the game due to a conflict of interest.

Controversial pictures of the referee wearing an Inter Miami jersey appeared online, as can be seen below:

This led to his speedy removal as the Professional Referee Organization (PRO) saw it as a possible conflict of interest. Jamie Herrera, who was originally the fourth official, took Ceretta's place.

The PRO explained in a statement to The Athletic:

“Referee Guiherme Ceretta was removed from the game due to a potential conflict."

Edwin Cerrillo recounts clash with Lionel Messi during Inter Miami's 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy

The recent clash between LA Galaxy and Inter Miami (February 25) saw Lionel Messi score a very late equalizer to give the Herons a point. During the match, though, the Argentine legend got in a bit of a spat with Galaxy's Edwin Cerrillo.

The 23-year-old midfielder revealed what happened in an interview with Tyc Sports (via Mirror):

"First I was surprised that [Messi] was talking to me, so I didn’t understand the first thing he said to me, nor did it register with me. He was serious and at that moment I knew I needed to stay calm because it was early in the game.”

He added:

"Like with anyone, I wasn’t going to stay silent. And when Suarez and [Sergio] Busquets came to defend [Messi]... Well, it’s nice, but it’s part of football and at that moment was when I had to be calm.”

Cerrillo, however, refused to disclose exactly what Lionel Messi said to him:

"What was said will remain with me, it is something that I will always have in my mind and I will keep that."

Messi led the Herons to win the Leagues Cup last season and with Luis Suarez joining the club this season, the Florida-based club will be looking to make the MLS playoffs.

