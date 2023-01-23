Referee shows first ever white card in football in historic moment during Sporting vs Benfica game

The first ever white card in football history was shown by the referee during a women's clash between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica. Benfica were leading the game by a scoreline of 3-0 when the incident took place.

One of the players felt ill and required medical attention and staff from both sides helped her cure the issue. The incident was deemed sportsman-like by the referee, hence, she brought out the white card for the first time in the history of the sport.

According to JOE, the white card is designed to recognize good sportsmanship on the field.

Check out the video of the incident below:

This was the first time in the history of football that the white card has been implemented. The card system was first brought into play during the 1970 FIFA World Cup. While red and yellow cards have been a staple to the beautiful game, the introduction of the white card is bound to bring a special layer to the game.

Miroslav Klose was involved in one of the most sportsman like acts in football history

In a game full of legends, Miroslav Klose is one of the most respected strikers in the history of football. The German's poacher instincts remain unmatched in today's game. Klose, despite being a lethal goalscorer, was a pure gentleman.

His character was on full display when the German legend asked the referee to overturn a goal after scoring it with his hand. Klose used to ply his trade for Serie A side Lazio at that point in time.

The incident took place during a 2012 clash against Napoli and upon Klose's request, the referee overturned his initial decision. He was greeted by players from both teams for his incredible display of sportsmanship.

Klose's achievements in football are immense. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner is the highest scorer in the history of the tournament. The retired striker is the current manager of the Austrian Bundesliga side Rheindorf Atlach.

