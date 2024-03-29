“Reflection of the team’s internal problem” - TV Analyst decodes reason for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr struggling in Saudi Pro League

Saudi Arabian TV analyst Ahmed Afifi has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are facing internal problems, which have led to the side struggling in the league. The Knights of Najd are second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al-Hilal, and are 12 points behind their rivals.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr at the start of 2023 after leaving Manchester United, and helped the side finish second behind Al-Ittihad in his first season. This season, the forward leads the goalscoring charts in the Saudi Pro League despite his side being in second place.

Afifi has spoken via the SSC channel about the club's problems, revealing that the club's board is the greatest problem this season. He absolved the players and manager Luis Castro of any fault, revealing that the internal problem is being reflected on the pitch.

“Al-Nassr’s bad luck is caused by what happens behind the scenes, not the coach. The answer comes from within the club, and what happens on the field is a reflection of the team’s internal problem."

Saudi giants Al-Nassr have undergone a number of changes in recent months, firstly replacing manager Rudi Garcia with Castro last summer. Sporting director, Goran Vucevic, left the club in December 2023 via a WhatsApp message after a falling-out with CEO Guido Fienga.

Similarly, club President Musalli Al Muammar has tendered his resignation from the position, leaving the position unattended. A number of the club's board members, also, have begun to contemplate leaving the club over the prevalent issues.

Al-Nassr spent extensively in the last summer window as they signed Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles, Otavio, and Sadio Mane to join Cristiano Ronaldo at the side. They have already been dumped out of the AFC Champions League and find themselves far behind in the league.

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo struggles as Portugal streak ends

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was on the pitch for the Selecao as they fell to a shock 0-2 defeat at the hands of Slovenia in a friendly. The 39-year-old forward was far from his best as he managed only one shot from open play throughout the encounter.

Ronaldo was among eight players left out of the Portugal squad for the first of their friendlies this month against Sweden, which they won 5-2. The Al-Nassr man was restored to the squad for the second game and failed to inspire the side to a win.

Slovenia won the game through goals from Adam Gnezda Cerin and Timi Elsnik, ending their opponents' run of 11 consecutive wins. The Selecao had won every game under Roberto Martinez since his appointment after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.