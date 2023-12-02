"Regardless of the VAR nonsense" - Mark Lawrenson predicts big result as Liverpool take on Fulham at Anfield

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has backed his former club to secure a comfortable win over Fulham when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Sunday (3 December).

The Reds come into this match on the back of a 4-0 UEFA Europa League group-stage win against LASK on Thursday (30 November). Their last league game ended in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's late strike meant the Reds took home a priceless point against the league leaders. Fulham, meanwhile, won their last Premier League fixture, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 at home.

Willian's second-half penalties were awarded in controversial circumstances, with VAR being called into action both times. Wolves boss Gary O'Neil later stated that Fulham's first penalty shouldn't have been given by the on-field referee and VAR shouldn't have reversed the on-field decision for the second one.

The Cottagers nevertheless walked away with all three points to record their fourth win of the season. But according to Lawrenson, they will struggle against Liverpool, who are currently a point off the top of the table.

Predicting a 3-0 Liverpool win at Anfield, the pundit wrote in his PaddyPower column:

"Fulham had a good win against Wolves, regardless of the VAR nonsense. All you can do is win your games. Liverpool are heading into a run of games and you’d expect them to win all three, especially after that good result against Manchester City last weekend. I think Alisson’s out but I can’t see Fulham being at the right end of the pitch to capitalise on it too often."

Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota are both expected to miss the game against Fulham after picking up injuries in the draw against Manchester City.

Liverpool's H2H record against Fulham

Liverpool have enjoyed a strong head-to-head record against Fulham in the past decade or so. The recent meetings, however, haven't been overly one-sided.

The Reds have lost just once against the Cottagers in their last 10 meetings across competitions. However, Jurgen Klopp's men have beaten them just once in their last four league meetings.

Last season, Fulham took the lead twice but only managed a 2-2 draw against them at Craven Cottage. Liverpool were then made to work hard for a win when the two sides met at Anfield. The hosts needed a first-half Mohamed Salah penalty to eke out a 1-0 win.

Fulham, meanwhile, secured a surprise 1-0 league win at Anfield in the 2020-21 season while also registering a 1-1 draw at home.

They were then