"Regeneration project is a glaring contradiction" - Manchester United fans group unhappy with Old Trafford plans

Manchester United supporters' group South Stand United have expressed their displeasure at regeneration plans for Old Trafford.

The Red Devils announced that a special task force with the likes of Gay Neville, Lord Coe, Sara Todd, and Andy Burnham has been formed to supervise the regeneration of Old Trafford. The supporter group are unhappy with the season ticket holders' relocation and believe that the club are 'alienating' them.

In a statement released, the group said (via BBC):

"South Stand United argues that the club's current dealings with fans paint a markedly different picture of its purported community values. The regeneration project is a glaring contradiction. On one hand, the club is parading its future vision for Old Trafford, boasting international games and a modernized stadium. On the other, it's alienating the very fanbase that fills those seats."

The statement continued:

"The taskforce's ambition to deliver social and economic benefits to the region is lauded in principle but South Stand United questions whether these promises will extend to the fans who are currently feeling sidelined."

Manchester United, however, have argued those claims, as their statement read:

"We understand the disappointment caused to season ticket-holders by seat locations. These happen for various reasons, including, next season, the moving of matchday hospitality seats into consolidated blocks to address fan concerns about them being dispersed around the stadium."

"No additional hospitality seats are being created at the expense of season ticket-holders - in fact, hospitality seating will reduce by more than 500 next season."

Gary Neville speaks about Manchester United's Old Trafford regeneration plans

Manchester United fans have a strong connection with Old Trafford as the famous stadium is closely attached to the club's illustrious history. Countless memorable games have taken place at the prestigious arena.

Gary Neville, former United captain, though, thinks that it is the right time to take the stadium to new heights. He said (via United's official website):

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have had the privilege of playing hundreds of games at Old Trafford, and no one can take away those amazing memories. But Old Trafford has evolved throughout its history and it’s clear we are at a point where it has to change again to ensure that Manchester United has a world-class stadium befitting the world’s greatest club."

Neville added that the new stadium should be one in which the entire greater Manchester can take pride in.