"Regularly scheduled UCL comeback," "We winning the 15th" - Twitter explodes as Real Madrid defeat Napoli 3-2 in thrilling UCL encounter

The 14-time UEFA Champions League winner Real Madrid recorded a nail-biting 3-2 victory away from home against Italian champions Napoli. They came back from a goal down to take the win. Los Blancos picked up their second win of the group stage, having a 100 percent record in Group C currently.

Real Madrid defeated German outfit Union Berlin with a last-gasp winner on Matchday 1 and were keen for a win in Naples. They faced their major group stage rivals away from home, and needed to pick up maximum points.

Los Blancos found themselves trailing only 19 minutes into the encounter when Norwegian defender Leo Ostigard opened the scoring for Napoli. The Italians failed to hold on to the lead and fell to a 3-2 defeat against the Spanish side.

The thrilling encounter saw Real Madrid fans getting excited over their team's prospects of winning the competition this season. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their ideas following the comeback win over the Scudetto holders.

The club's official handle hailed the team for the comeback win, which has become something of a trademark for Los Blancos.

"Just your regularly scheduled #UCL comeback!," Real Madrid CF wrote.

The win gave a fan belief that the Spanish side will emerge with the trophy once again at the end of this season.

"We winning the 15th UCL," they posted.

A fan simply enjoyed the game that produced five goals.

A group of fans were excited by the win, and there was also extra praise for midfielder Jude Bellingham, who was on the scoresheet.

Real Madrid edge Napoli in five-goal thriller

Real Madrid needed to apply their European nous to defeat Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples to go top of Group C.

The Neapolitans led through an Ostigard goal after 19 minutes, but their lead lasted only eight minutes before Vinicius Junior leveled matters. Another seven minutes later, Bellingham scored his second goal of the Champions League season with a sensational effort after a slaloming run.

Napoli equalized for a second time in the game in the 54th minute when Piotr Zielinski scored from the spot. Real Madrid needed a combination of pure class and luck to win the game in the 78th minute. A ferocious drive from Federico Valverde came back off the woodwork and hit goalkeeper Alex Meret on its way into the net.

Los Blancos have now won both their opening group games and will now face Braga in their third match. Napoli have the same number of points as the Portuguese side and sit in second place, and will face German side Union Berlin.