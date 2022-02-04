Reims vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Reims host Bordeaux at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday afternoon.

Reims ended 2021 in very strong fashion but have failed to replicate that form with the turn of the new year. They were beaten 4-0 by league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their last league game before losing on penalties to Ligue 2 side Bastia in the last 16 of the Coupe de France last weekend.

The home team sit 14th in the league table with 24 points from 22 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.

Bordeaux picked up a 4-3 win over Strasbourg in an entertaining clash last time out. They went three goals up in the first 40 minutes of the game before seeing their lead reduced to just one. Ui-Jo Hwang, however, put the result beyond doubt with a 90th-minute strike to complete his hat-trick.

Bordeaux sit 17th in the Ligue 1 table with 20 points from 22 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they travel to Reims this weekend.

Reims vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

There have been 16 meetings between Reims and Bordeaux. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Bordeaux won the game 3-2.

Reims Form Guide: L-L-L-D-W

Bordeaux Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Reims vs Bordeaux Team News

Reims

Marshall Munetsi, Arber Zeneli and Valon Berisha are all injured and will not play this weekend. Dion Lopy is suspended and will be absent as well.

Injured: Marshall Munetsi, Arber Zeneli, Valon Berisha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dion Lopy

Bordeaux

Jimmy Briand is a doubt for the game as he continues his recovery from injury while Junior Onana is away on international duty. Issouf Sissokho and Benoit Costil are both out with injuries while Tom Lacoux is suspended.

Mehdi Zerkane, Paul Baysse, Otavio, Laurent Koscielny and Samuel Kalu were all dropped from the squad weeks ago due to financial issues. The latter three have since departed the club while the former two are yet to be reintegrated into the main squad.

Injured: Issouf Sissokho, Benoit Costil

Doubtful: Jimmy Briand

Unavailable: Paul Baysse, Mehdi Zerkane, Junior Onana

Suspended: Tom Lacoux

Reims vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Reims Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yehvann Diouf (GK); Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid; Bradley Locko, Moreto Cassama, Jens Cajuste, Maxime Busi; Nathanael Mbuku, Alexis Flips; Hugo Ekitike

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gaetan Poussin (GK); Timothée Pembélé, Stian Gregersen, Edson Mexer, Ricardo Mangas; Fransergio, Josuha Guilavogui; Alberth Elis, Yacine Adli, Remi Oudin; Hwang Ui-Jo

Reims vs Bordeaux Prediction

Both teams are struggling for form at the moment. Reims are on a four-game winless run and have failed to score any goals in their last three league games. Bordeaux ended a four-game losing streak with a win last time out and could take confidence from that to pick up the win on Sunday.

Prediction: Reims 0-1 Bordeaux

Edited by Manas Mitul