"Reincarnation is real," "No DNA test needed" - Fans convinced Ronaldinho's 'twin' is playing in South Africa as pictures go viral

Football fans are stunned by a doppelganger of Brazil legend Ronaldinho from South Africa. The buzz grew after a video of Miche Minnies, a female footballer, where she looks like the former Barcelona star surfaced on the internet.

Miche Minnies was born on November 14, 2001, and she currently plays football as a forward for the South African national women's team as well as Mamelodi Sundowns. She was also a part of the South Africa team when they qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2018.

Despite being a shining star in African football, Minnies has attracted the football audience recently for some other reason. After her team, Sundowns defeated Costa Do Sol (4-0) in the CWCL on Monday, a picture of the 21-year-old went viral. In the photograph, she starkly resembles the former AC Milan star Ronaldinho.

Miche Minnies was in great form during the last season of the Sasol League National Championship. She netted 23 goals for the Mamelodi Sundowns and helped secure the prestigious league title for them. Also, the kit colors of Sundowns are yellow and blue, which also resemble the Brazilian team's jersey.

Hence, football fans didn't need a second look to draw comparisons between the two and call Minnies a doppelganger of the former footballer. Among all the comments, many fans also came up with jocular replies.

"I see what you did in South Africa Ronaldinho. Nothing is hidden under the sun forever champ," One user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Miche Minnies is one of the brightest prospects in South African football as she's strong and comfortable with the ball. Hence, if she keeps playing similarly, she'll surely be picked up by a big football club in the future.

When did Ronaldinho announce his retirement from football?

Ronaldinho started his professional career with the Brazilian professional football club, Grêmio, in 1998. Following his brilliant performance in South American and CONMEBOL tournaments, he was signed by Paris Saint-Germain in 2001.

After a couple of years with Les Parisiens, the Brazilian signed a new contract with Barcelona, where he spent five years. He later also joined AC Milan. However, in 2011, he decided to head back to his native country.

Hence, after playing a few games for Fluminense, the Brazilian football player decided to hang his boots after a brilliant professional career in the beautiful game. He played a total of 544 games in his career, scoring 197 goals and giving 166 assists.