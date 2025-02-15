"Relegation fight is on", "Season is over" - Fans react as Manchester United star Amad Diallo has reportedly picked up long-term injury

Fans have taken to social media to react as Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has picked up a long-term injury. According to emerging reports from Daily Mail, the versatile winger may not play another game for the Red Devils this season after being injured during training.

Ad

Amad has grown to become one of the most important players under new head coach Ruben Amorim this season. He has already scored six goals and provided six assists in 22 Premier League games so far, making him an instrumental part of a struggling United attack.

This will be a massive setback to Manchester United, who are dealing with a number of injured players across the pitch. Midfielders Toby Collyer, Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount, and Kobbie Mainoo are all out injured, while Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Jonny Evans are also unavailable.

Ad

Trending

It also doesn't help that the Red Devils let Antony and Marcus Rashford leave the club on loan last month. Following the emerging reports, fans have given up on the Red Devils' season, as they reacted with comments like these:

"We are finished. Relegation fight is on," a fan claimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Our season is over," said another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Amad out of the season, I am done with this club," this fan was angry.

"This club is cursed!!!!" a fan was exasperated.

"So we r winning championship nxt year," another wrote.

Ruben Amorim holds his cards close to his chest about Manchester United's unavailable players

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim refused to mention the three players who are unavailable ahead of their upcoming Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils will visit New White Hart Lane in London tomorrow (February 16).

Ad

Amorim revealed that a player was unwell and noted that injuries had affected the squad during their recent training. However, he did not name the players, simply stating (via Manchester Evening News):

"No, was a good week until two days ago. We had some problems also. So we don’t have players back, maybe we have one or two issues but we are waiting."

Ad

"We have one player also who is sick so we will see the team at the weekend. But was good to work with the team, to feel the players and to try to improve our performance."

With rumors about Amad's long-term injury, it seems as though the 22-year-old might be one of the players Amorim was speaking about. It is uncertain who the other unavailable Manchester United players are.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback