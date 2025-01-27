Reliable journalist claims Manchester United have identified 'alternative' if they fail to land Patrick Dorgu in January

According to David Ornstein, Manchester United have identified an alternative to Lecce fullback Patrick Dorgu. The Red Devils have been tipped with a move for the Danish defender to bolster their options and salvage their poor season.

According to Ornstein, the English giants are considering a move for their former defender Alvaro Carerras if their bid to sign Dorgu fails. Speaking to NBC Sports on Youtube, the Journalist said:

"They're trying to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in Italy. No agreement so far. Talks continue. They also have an interest in their former left back, Alvaro Fernandez, who's at Benfica. They've got a buyback option on him for €18 million. So maybe that would be an alternative scenario if they don't get Dorgu."

Trending

Amid a terrible campaign, Manchester United is 12th in the Premier League table. Ruben Amorim is keen to bolster the side in this transfer window and help prevent the Red Devils from recording their worst campaign in the Premier League era.

"I think so (that improvement is needed in attack)" - Manchester United head coach laments poor attack

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has lamented his side's lack of attacking impetus in a recent interview. The Red Devils have, among other failings, struggled to find the back of the net with regularity this season.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have alternated leading the line for the English giants but have not impressed in the role. Speaking after his side beat Fulham 1-0 at Crave Cottage today, the Portuguese tactician said:

"I think so (that improvement is needed in attack), even in the second half when we wanted to change some things we lacked some pace and power up front. But it is what it is, we need more of the ball to create chances and to take the ball into the last third. We struggled with these details, but winning helps to improve."

"It's really important to have this feeling away from home, we have great support from our away fans as always. It was not a great game. You can feel it, not great chances. We tried to control the game, play our game, but we need to improve a lot, you can feel it. This time we get the result. It's really important to win now."

Manchester United face Romanian side FCSB next in the Europa League in midweek. The Portuguese tactician will hope to secure another win to help his team get used to winning games after a terrible start to the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback