Reliable journalist details Liverpool's plans for the January transfer window

Liverpool are unlikely to be busy with transfer deals but could make a shock move in January, as per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

Earlier this summer, the Reds spent around £145 million to add four new players to their ranks. They signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to refresh their midfield.

Over the last few weeks, Liverpool have been linked with a number of stars. Kylian Mbappe has reportedly emerged as a transfer target, while Joshua Kimmich, Manu Kone and Goncalo Inacio have all been linked with respective permanent moves to the Premier League leaders.

Now, Ornstein has provided some insight to the Merseyside outfit's potential plans in the winter transfer window. Answering questions in The Athletic's latest Q&A, he said (h/t The Boot Room):

"They've not been planning anything significant, John, but ever say never – we've learned that Liverpool can spring a surprise. Given the position the team are in, the quality at Jurgen Klopp's disposal and the array of young players he can turn to, Liverpool look very competitive. They'll look to strengthen again next summer."

Claiming that the Reds are likely to focus on offering new contracts to three of their key first-team players in the near future, Ornstein opined:

"This is perhaps a more important period for contract talks than new signings. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all approaching the final 12 months of their deals."

Steve Nicol hails Liverpool summer signing

Speaking recently to the ESPN FC, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol asserted that he has been positively surprised by Wataru Endo's outings in the past few weeks. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"Yeah he's surprised me over the last two or three weeks. Initially, his first two or three games, I didn't think he looked as though he was good enough. But whether he's worked it out, whether Jurge Klopp's had a word with him, whatever it may be, he actually now looks as though he's a real part of the Liverpool machine."

Opining on the Japanese's Asian Cup-induced absence, Nicol added:

"So yeah, as well as [Curtis] Jones played [in 4-2 win over Newcastle United] and as well as [Harvey] Elliott can play, there really isn't that grinder in the middle of the park that's going to do the job that he's been doing when he's away [for the Asian Cup]. So that's going to be a question mark, who does that role."

Endo, who joined the Reds for close to £16 million from VfB Stuttgart, has bagged two goals in 24 games, including 17 starts, for his club.

Due to the upcoming Asian Cup, the 30-year-old could potentially miss up to eight matches across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's outfit.