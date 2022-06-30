"Remember this man" - Jose Enrique suggests 25-year-old's contributions slipped under the radar for Liverpool last season

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has lavished praise on Reds forward Diogo Jota, who he believes was one of the club's standout players last season. He believes the 25-year-old deserves more praise due to his contributions.

The Portuguese forward's performances were somewhat overshadowed at Anfield after the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto during the January transfer window. He lost his place in Jurgen Klopp's starting line-up towards the end of the season and suffered a dip in form.

Jota was on fire during the first half of last season, scoring 10 goals in his first 17 Premier League games. He scored just five goals in his final 18 league games. He was left out of Klopp's starting line-up for both legs of the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal and the final against Real Madrid.

The Reds are expected to play Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah as their front three next season, but Enrique believes there will be enough time next season for Jota to bounce back from this loss in form.

Jose Enrique said via his official Twitter account:

"We are talking about the front 3 for next season Luis Diaz, Darwin and Salah but remember this man. Is true that he didn't play at his best at the end of the season but before that he was one fire and score 21 goals for us. The season is long and I hope he come back to his best."

Jota also played a key role in Liverpool's FA Cup and EFL Cup triumphs, scoring two and three goals in the competitions, respectively. His work-rate, finishing, aerial prowess and versatility have made him a massive asset to Jurgen Klopp.

The 2022-23 season could be Roberto Firmino's finals season for Liverpool as per former Reds player

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

As per former Reds midfielder Stewart Downing, Roberto Firmino could leave the club at the end of the upcoming season. The Brazilian formed an incredible partnership with Mane and Mohamed Salah in attack and has been a regular feature for the Reds. However, the 30-year-old endured a torrid 2021-22 campaign.

The striker was ravaged by injuries and was limited to just 20 Premier League appearances, in which he scored five goals. Diogo Jota's impressive form and the arrival of Luis Diaz resulted in him falling down the pecking order at Anfield.

Downing said as per the Liverpool Echo:

"If they can get Firmino back to the form he was at a couple of seasons ago, it’s another great dimension for Liverpool, but it will probably be his last year, or he might do until January.”

The Merseysiders have signed promising young striker Darwin Nunez for a club-record fee of £85million. Firmino's playing time could therefore diminish even further next season. He has just one year remaining on his contract and could opt to secure a move away from the club this summer.

