Spain fans hail 'truly special' star as the 'game-changer' for his performance in 1-0 Portugal win: "Remember the name","The future is here" 

Spain star Nico Williams was held in high regard by fans after his game-changing performance against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday (September 27).

The Athletic Bilbao forward was brought in in the 73rd minute of the game as a substitute for a hapless Ferran Torres. The 20-year-old made an instant impact, tantalizing both Nuno Mendes and Joao Cancelo on both sides of Portugal's defense.

His ability was on full display throughout the cameo appearance. Williams rose above Cancelo in the 88th minute to provide a headed assist for Alvaro Morata.

Spain secured their qualification into the top four of the UEFA Nations League with the last-ditch goal from the Atletico Madrid attacker.

Williams, who made his debut for La Roja earlier this week against Switzerland, certainly has the talent to become a superstar in the future.

For those who don't know, Nico Williams is the younger brother of Bilbao star Inaki Williams. However, the older brother represents the Ghanaian national team at international level.

Nevertheless, one assist, two shots on target, and 91 % pass accuracy is a mere statistical highlight of Williams' cameo appearance.

Fans hailed the youngster and claimed that the future is bright for the younger Williams brother as his growth continues.

Here are some of the best reactions after Williams' performance during Portugal vs. Spain:

CFCRep @cfcrep1 Nico Williams (20) - remember the name. Electric Winger. Absolutely rapid, is both footed, can play both wings, has good finishing, excellent dribbling, can beat multiple players, good crossing. Contract currently expires 2024, has a release clause of around £30-40m. Top Prospect Nico Williams (20) - remember the name. Electric Winger. Absolutely rapid, is both footed, can play both wings, has good finishing, excellent dribbling, can beat multiple players, good crossing. Contract currently expires 2024, has a release clause of around £30-40m. Top Prospect https://t.co/xiRlj1gsRb

Kehinde Hassan Afolabi @hfworld_



The future is here... Three days after his international debut, Nico Williams assists a crucial goal that sends Spain into the semi finals of the UEFA Nations League.The future is here... Three days after his international debut, Nico Williams assists a crucial goal that sends Spain into the semi finals of the UEFA Nations League.The future is here... ⭐ https://t.co/7YZtbl4RR1

B/R Football @brfootball



Today: Assists Morata for the 88th-minute winner vs. Portugal.



Saturday: Nico Williams makes his debut for Spain.Today: Assists Morata for the 88th-minute winner vs. Portugal. Saturday: Nico Williams makes his debut for Spain.Today: Assists Morata for the 88th-minute winner vs. Portugal.🌟 https://t.co/O9Cr4TLkOj

The Red Fury ™ @SpainSystem Spain’s potential qualifying goal. Fantastic work by Dani Carvajal and Nico Williams.



Spain’s potential qualifying goal. Fantastic work by Dani Carvajal and Nico Williams.https://t.co/LD73vCOOb1

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Nico Williams just assisted the goal that might send Spain into the UEFA Nations League semi-finals. Nico Williams just assisted the goal that might send Spain into the UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

Millustalents @millustalents



⏱️ 17 minutes

1 assists

🥅 2 shots on target

🦶 19 touches

🪄 1 successful dribble

10 (91%) accurate passes

1 big chances created

🦵 1 ground duels won

1 aerials duels won

1 balls recoveries

🤩 1-0 win



Game changer Nico Williams vs. Portugal:⏱️ 17 minutes1 assists🥅 2 shots on target🦶 19 touches🪄 1 successful dribble10 (91%) accurate passes1 big chances created🦵 1 ground duels won1 aerials duels won1 balls recoveries🤩 1-0 winGame changer Nico Williams vs. Portugal:⏱️ 17 minutes🅰️ 1 assists🥅 2 shots on target🦶 19 touches 🪄 1 successful dribble👟 10 (91%) accurate passes 🎲 1 big chances created🦵 1 ground duels won ✈️ 1 aerials duels won💪 1 balls recoveries🤩 1-0 winGame changer✨ https://t.co/YHyG4J9CQY

OptaJose @OptaJose in the UEFA Nations League history. Providential. 1 - At 20 years and 77 days, Nico Williams has become the youngest player to provide an assist for Spainin the UEFA Nations League history. Providential. 1 - At 20 years and 77 days, Nico Williams has become the youngest player to provide an assist for Spain 🇪🇸 in the UEFA Nations League history. Providential. https://t.co/BEM8JJOWEL

Inaki Williams heaps praise on his younger brother and Spain star Nico

Nico Williams in action for Spain

Inaki Williams recently praised his younger brother Nico for the abilities he possesses. Both players represent Athletic Bilbao at club level.

While speaking to Mundo Deportivo, here's what the older Williams brother had to say about his sibling (h/t HITC):

"Physically I am a bit superior. Even though I am eight years older than him, in the 100 meters I still give him a cramp! But, in one-on-ones, however, he is practically unstoppable. (His rise) is incredible.

"He is showing that he is (improving), he is gaining experience. In front of goal, he is improving a lot. And the truth is, if I were Luis Enrique, I would also call up Nico. He is a talent, a rough diamond that needs to be polished. "

He added:

"He has a lot of room for improvement and hopefully he can continue to improve.”

Nico has bagged two goals and assists each in six appearances for Bilbao as they sit fourth in the La Liga table.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far