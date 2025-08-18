“Reminded me of Bruno Fernandes with more physicality” - Nedum Onuoha delivers verdict on Manchester United star ‘some people don’t like’

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha has hailed Matheus Cunha after an impressive debut for Manchester United. The Red Devils locked horns with Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, August 17.
Ruben Amorim included new signings Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the starting XI, while Benjamin Sesko was named among the substitutes. However, it was the Gunners who took the lead in the 13th minute through Riccardo Calafiori.
The home side threw the kitchen sink at the north London side, with Cunha and Mbeumo leading the attack. Amorim also introduced Sesko in the second half, but the equalizer eluded them, and Arsenal managed to secure a hard-fought win.
Speaking on ESPN FC after the game, Onuoha said he enjoyed Matheus Cunha's performance.
“The standard [at Manchester United] is so lower than before. It literally couldn’t get any lower because we saw them being so bad so many times last year, I think they lost nine games at home in the entire season, which is something very unlike of Manchester United,” said Onuoha
He continued:
“But today, there were better. It gave me a sense that they will be harder to play against. I enjoyed Cunha’s performance today. I know some people don’t like him, but he kind of reminded me of Bruno Fernandes with more physicality. Amorim said before the game that these are players that are going to do things in moments and I can definitely see that with Cunha.”
Cunha arrived at Manchester United this summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a reported £62.5m deal.
What did Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes say about Matheus Cunha after his debut?
Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes believes that Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo would get even better as the season progresses. The new signings had a field day against Arsenal, playing the entire 90 minutes and constantly causing the opposition defense problems.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Fernandes pointed out that both players were impressive against the Gunners.
“They created a lot, they were in the right positions. We know they are dangerous and they are a threat. We are very aware of what they can give to the team. It was a good first impression for them but I’m pretty sure they will do much better,” said Fernandes.
Matheus Cunha registered four shots, three of which were on target, and completed four of his six dribbles against Arsenal.