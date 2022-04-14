"Reminds me a bit of Haaland," "Premier League-bound" - Fans laud Benfica superstar Darwin Nunez for toying with Liverpool backline in UCL quarterfinal

Liverpool fans have shown their appreciation towards Benfica striker Darwin Nunez following the Reds' victory in the Champions League quarter-final.
The Premier League side were strong favorites to progress to the last four after their 3-1 triumph at the Estadio da Luz last week. They finished the job at Anfield following a thrilling encounter which eventually concluded with Liverpool winning 6-4 on aggregate.
Roberto Firmino's brace and a Ibrahima Konate goal sealed the victory for Jurgen Klopp's men. However, they found life a lot more difficult in front of the Kop than many would have anticipated.
Benfica scored three times and had two more strikes disallowed. But it was their star forward Nunez who again made headlines after following up his goal in the first leg with another strike in the return fixture. The 22-year-old scored his 32nd goal of the season in 37 games.
Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Uruguayan international is set to leave the Lisbon club this summer for around €80 million. Earlier, the club rejected a £60 million offer from West Ham in January.
Following the pulsating European clash, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to heap praise on Nunez. Here are some of the best reactions:
Darwin Nunez attracting interest from all around Europe
According to The Metro, Darwin Nunez is a target for a number of big European clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid. The striker recently left his former agent Edgardo Lasalvia to join a close associate of superagent Jorge Mendes.
It's not hard to see why Nunez has become one of Europe's most wanted players, having been in sensational form ever since his arrival in Portugal in 2020. He is a quick, powerful and lethal attacker who predominately plays upfront, but also on the left wing.
Before the second leg, Liverpool boss Klopp admitted he was a huge admirer of Nunez, and not just for his football skills.
Klopp told a press conference, as per The Liverpool Echo:
“An extremely good looking boy, eh? He is a really good boy. He played in front of me battling against Konate. He was calm for the finish. He is good, really good. If he stays healthy, he has a big career ahead of him”.