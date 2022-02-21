"Reminds me so much of the former Liverpool skipper" - Pundit hails Everton star as the 'new Steven Gerrard'

BeIN Sports anchor Richard Keys has drawn parallels between Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and Everton forward Anthony Gordon.

The Anfield outfit are looking to help players from their academy follow in the footsteps of Gerrard, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones establishing themselves as regulars in the team.

Meanwhile, their Merseyside rivals Everton have not had much luck in producing talents like the former midfielder recently. However, Keys is of the view that the Toffees have found a 'new Steven Gerrard' in Gordon. The former Sky Sports anchor has likened the 20-year-old to the Liverpool legend. He wrote on his personal blog:

"They’ve [Everton] got a gem in Anthony Gordon. I’ll say again - ‘new’ Steven Gerrard. He reminds me so much of the former Liverpool skipper. His gangly teenage gate is the same. He loves a tackle. He can spray passes about and run all day. He’s also got an eye for a goal. He’s special. But he’s about all they have got despite the big spend - and he was for nothing!"

Gerrard plied his trade for Premier League giants Liverpool for almost two decades before joining LA Galaxy on a free transfer in 2015. The Englishman wore the armband for the Reds for 12 years and made over 700 appearances for them, helping them win the Champions League along with other trophies.

Gerrard, who hung up his boots in 2017, is currently in charge of Aston Villa. The 41-year-old's side earned a 1-0 victory over the Goodison Park outfit in the Premier League last month.

Can Anthony Gordon follow in the footsteps of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Everton?

Having risen through the ranks at Everton's academy, Gordon made his senior debut for the Toffees in December of 2017. The youngster came on as a late substitute for Kevin Mirallas as the Merseyside outfit beat Cyprian club Limassol 3-0 in the Europa League.

Gordon has since made 43 appearances across all competitions for Everton. He has scored three goals and provided eight assists in those matches.

It is worth noting that six of Gordon's 11 goal contributions have come this season. The Liverpool-born forward has found the back of the net three times in the Premier League while claiming three assists across all competitions.

While Keys believes Gordon can become Everton's own Steven Gerrard, it remains to be seen if the player can continue being a key player for them in the coming years.

