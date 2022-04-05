"Reminds me of Patrick Vieira"- Paul Merson makes bold claim about Liverpool target

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham reminds him of Patrick Vieira. Vieira was recently inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame and is widely considered one of the best central midfielders of all time. He helped Arsenal win three league titles and four FA Cup's during his time in north London, which is considered the best phase of his career.

Jude Bellingham has developed into one of the most promising young talents in world football during his time with Dortmund. He enjoyed a breakout campaign last season with the German club and was included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020 thanks to his consistent performances.

The 18-year-old has grown from strength to strength this season, scoring six goals in 38 appearances for Dortmund. Liverpool are believed to be keen to sign the midfielder who has been likened to Patrick Vieira by Paul Merson due to his 'bursts forward' with the ball.

"I think everybody will [be interested in Bellingham]'. I think the kid is phenomenal. At his age, his composure and always wanting the ball. There's not a lot that he cant do. The way he bursts forward, reminds me of Patrick Vieira and he gets across the pitch very quickly," Merson told Sky Sports News.

He added:

"He has got everything. For a young kid, he plays like he's a 30-years-old head on his shoulders. That's some going in football. It's so hard, trust me, playing international football. He plays it like he is playing with his mates in the park. I think he is a very special player, he will be able to pick who he wants to play for."

The teenage midfielder produced a Man of the Match performance in England's 3-0 win over Ivory Coast during the international break. He has already amassed 12 appearances for the Three Lions.

Liverpool are believed to be monitoring Bellingham's progress. The Merseyside club has been linked with a move for the 18-year-old in the past. Jurgen Klopp's side are likely to face competition from a number of Europe's top clubs for the Dortmund midfielder.

Liverpool are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United for Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Liverpool are believed to be eager to sign Jude Bellingham. The Borussia Dortmund star is seen as the ideal long-term replacement for club captain Jordan Henderson, who will turn 32 this year.

Liverpool are, however, likely to face stiff competition from arch-rivals Manchester United. The Red Devils are preparing themselves for the departure of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal.

Manchester United will therefore be eager to sign a top-quality box-to-box midfielder to replace the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. However, according to Indykaila, Jude Bellingham has rejected a move to Old Trafford.

indykaila News @indykaila



The meeting took place in London on Tuesday 1st February 2022. Mark Bellingham who plays key role in all talks regarding his son’s future. #bvb According to our sources, Mark Bellingham who is Jude Bellingham’s father has met officials from Liverpool Football Club.The meeting took place in London on Tuesday 1st February 2022. Mark Bellingham who plays key role in all talks regarding his son’s future. #lfc According to our sources, Mark Bellingham who is Jude Bellingham’s father has met officials from Liverpool Football Club. The meeting took place in London on Tuesday 1st February 2022. Mark Bellingham who plays key role in all talks regarding his son’s future. #lfc #bvb https://t.co/Xg00NQWFsn

The midfielder is believed to prefer a move to Liverpool as the Reds are likelier to provide him with the chance to win more silverware in the near future. The Merseyside club also possesses one of the best managers in world in the form of Jurgen Klopp, who is known for developing young talents.

